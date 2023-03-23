Paris, Rome, New York, Venice: According to data from Virtuoso, a global network of travel advisers, the most-booked cities for 2023 contain few surprises.

One great option — Denmark — ranks nowhere on the list. That’s a selling point in itself, say the country’s tourism officials. To wit: Its latest tourism marketing campaign, which kicked off on March 6, includes animated versions of the New York’s Statue of Liberty and the Mona Lisa telling travelers that standing in line for hours to see them “isn’t exactly the most exciting way to spend your holiday.”

