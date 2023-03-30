It’s easy to forget that the Virgin Islands are a part of the United States. St. John in particular is so lush and untouched that it feels worlds away from the States, yet, in reality, it’s just a three-hour flight from Washington, D.C. One of the most surprising — and telling — facts about the smallest of the three main Virgin Islands is that while St. John is just 20 square miles, two-thirds of it is protected National Parks land.

After landing at the St. Thomas Airport we took a 45-minute boat ride to St.John, which in and of itself was a treat. The warm winds, blue waters and friendly sea captain ready and waiting with refreshments made it feel like an excursion. Once we arrived, it was clear that this isn’t a tourist-centric destination. To that point, there are no all-inclusive resorts in St. John. This island offers both lush, mountainous terrain and stunning, white sand beaches. Beaches like this anywhere else in the world would certainly be overrun with resorts and tourist traps.

Tribune Wire

