When travel hot spots are too hot

The city skyline from the Skinnarviksberget viewpoint in Stockholm, Sweden. Erika Gerdemark/Bloomberg

Vacationers are turning their eyes toward Norway, Denmark and Sweden, as a heat wave encompassing southern Europe embodies the start of what could be a longer-turn shift away from popular spots that are increasingly dealing with long stretches of extreme weather.

Rebecca Masri, founder of luxury travel app Little Emperors, says bookings to Scandinavia are up 20% compared with this time last year. She attributes an increase in the past few weeks to the weather in southern European destinations, where the temperature has skyrocketed to near records in recent weeks.

