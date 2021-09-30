ALEXANDRIA BAY — Orion Art Gallery & Studio will display the artworks of Thomas Contino and the jewelry of Lateasha Jacobs as featured artists for October during the exhibit, “Connections and Transformations.” It opens Saturday and runs through Oct. 31.
An opening reception is 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the gallery and studio, 42901 State Route 12. An artist meet-and-greet is 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The two artists will be on hand to discuss their creations and live music entertainment will be provided by guitarist/vocalist Gary Walts.
Admission is free to the public.
Ms. Jacobs is a self-taught Jewelry artist, born and raised in Clayton. A wife, mother of two, and avid crystal collector, she started making jewelry as a child. She incorporated her love of crystals with her jewelry skills, creating unique pieces with crystals from around the world. She offers a variety of crystal jewelry in silver mountings and necklaces. Each of the crystals, gems and tektites she uses has unique metaphysical properties, according to the artist.
Mr. Contino grew up in Henderson, where he absorbed the scenery of rolling farmland, time-worn barns, forests and Lake Ontario. He paints using acrylics in an expressive and dynamic style, incorporating elements of many diverse influences. His paintings consist of impressionist landscapes and abstract pieces, often blurring the boundaries between the two.
Mr. Contino’s artistic approach is largely inspired by his passion for music and perspective as a musician, utilizing carefully planned geometric forms combined with swirling organic improvisation. He can also be found playing drums in a variety of local and regional bands throughout Northern New York. At Orion, he plans to display his artwork series, “Prismatic Textiles,” a project he has been working on since 2016.
The hours of the art gallery and studio: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
