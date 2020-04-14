While the local high school spring sports season remains on hold indefinitely due to the global coronavirus pandemic, area athletic directors and physical education teachers continue to maintain busy agendas.
Schools throughout the state have been closed to students for a month and Governor Andrew Cuomo last week announced that classrooms would remain empty until the end of April at the earliest. The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has already stated that it would be making a final decision on Monday, April 27, on whether or not to hold its spring sports championship tournaments and events. That announcement, along with any further decisions regarding school closures by Governor Cuomo, will determine the future of any potential Northern Athletic Conference season.
“We had our athletic directors’ meeting last week and basically we were told that we all have to wait and see what the governor is going to decide next,” said Massena Central AD Gavin Regan. “Even if they reopen schools at the end of April, we’d be looking at the middle of May before we could even think about scheduling things. That’s going to make it very tough to fit everything into the time frame that we’re going to be left with.”
“Whatever the state decides, we’re already looking into all of our options. We’re going to do all that we can do to have athletics,” he added. “Even if we wind up just keeping things within our section, that will at least give the student-athletes something. We’re all in unchartered waters right now. We’re all hoping we can play.”
Should the state decide to cancel its post-season sports championships and schools reopen in the beginning of May, Potsdam AD Mark Wilson also sees the possibility of staging an abbreviated NAC campaign.
“If we do return to school, it’s still going to be very difficult to have any kind of a full season,” he said. “The state already canceled its regents exams for June and if they do decide to cancel the state playoffs, that would allow us a little leeway to schedule games and some sort of sectionals later into the school year than usual.”
“We’d all rather be in school and going to games,” he added. “No matter what, it’s going to be hard to get back to normal.”
Social distancing and self-isolation have become benign weapons in the battle against the ongoing onslaught of the coronavirus. Along with wreaking havoc on organized sports at every level, those preventative measures have also had a direct effect on physical education, which is one of the classes that all students are required to attend.
“The big thing for us as teachers is, just keeping the students active,” said Betty Robert, who serves as the Department Head of Physical Education at Massena Central and is one of nine phys ed instructors in the distict. “All the students have gym, which is a little unique to phys ed, so we have quite a few to keep track of.”
“The kids all have chromebook laptops that we received as a grant to the school district and we’ve been using them for phys ed for a couple of years now so, we’re fortunate in that our department was already kind of set up for what we’re doing now,” she added.
According to Robert, online phys ed lessons are regularly being taught to students in grades 6-12 and generally consist of slideshow and video presentations.
“Tomorrow, for instance, we have a video going out that shows the correct way to do push-ups that will be used for the testing we do. Students are asked to watch the video then do as many push-ups as they can in a minute and keep a record of how many they do,” she said. “We’re having all the students keep activity logs of all the stuff they do and they have to submit it to get a grade.”
“We’ve also been encouraging students to come up with their own workout plans and activities and keeping track of what they’re doing outside of what we’re assigning them to do,” she added. “As I said earlier, our main goal is to keep the students as active as we can.”
Regardless of when school’s reopen, Regan had an ominous warning for the school population as the weather turns from cold and damp to warm and dry over the coming weeks.
“Normally, this time of the year, I’m looking out at the turf field and there’s snow on it and I’m on the phone calling for postponements. This year, we would have been able to practice outside and play lacrosse games for three weeks already,” he noted.
“I just sent out an email the other day reminding everybody that as the weather gets nicer, it’s going to be even tougher to stay inside and self-isolate. People are going to want to get out and enjoy the warmer temperatures. I emphasized to students that there can be no informal practices, no captains’ practices of any type,” he added. “When it starts to be 70 degrees and sunny on a daily basis, people are going to have to make more of an effort to do what’s asked of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.