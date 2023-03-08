OSWEGO COUNTY - Every eight years it is required by law to review agricultural districts in New York state. Ag Districts were created by an act of the Legislature in 1971 to protect and promote the availability of land for farming purposes. The primary benefits of having agricultural land enrolled in the Ag District are as follows: 1) to encourage the maintenance of viable farmland; 2) limitations are placed on the use of eminent domain; and 3) to discourage private nuisance lawsuits pertaining to farming practices.
During the eight-year review, there is a 30-day open enrollment period when landowners may submit an application requesting that land parcels be removed or added to the Ag District. Land parcels that are already in the Ag District will automatically remain in the district unless the landowner requests that it be removed.
The 30-day open enrollment period for Oswego County runs March 1-30. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE of Oswego County) has mailed a letter and worksheet to all landowners currently in the Ag District. During this period, agricultural landowners can request to remove or add parcels to the district by taking the following steps: 1) complete the worksheet provided, 2) submit a letter of intent stating why landowners want to remove or add a particular parcel(s), and 3) submit a printed copy of a parcel’s tax map, which can be obtained by going to the Oswego County Office of Real Property website at: oswegocounty.com/government/draft_section/index.php
For further assistance, the following landowner information meetings are being held:
March 10 from 2-4 p.m. at the Granby Community Center, 812 County Route 8, Granby
March 13 from 2-4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 915, 3301 Fulton Ave., Central Square
March 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Memorial Village Office and Library, 4917 Jefferson St., Pulaski
All applications must be submitted to CCE of Oswego County by 4 p.m. on March 30. Only landowners who desire to remove or add parcels need to respond to this inquiry. For all other landowners, there are no actions required. If people have land in the Ag District it will automatically stay in the district unless they request that it be removed. If a landowner did not receive a letter and feel they should have, or wish to join the Ag District, call CCE of Oswego County at 315-963-7286 ext. 200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.