ATV riders can monitor trails

Your article regarding private security on snowmobile trails is very interesting, other than the fact I have written several memos, and letters to various organizations for years regarding using private citizens, who would probably volunteer to report wrongdoing and dangerous actions on the trails.
It would cost money for training, but if you’re out riding, how hard is it to report to the sheriff’s department or state police when you see something?
I myself have volunteered in my many letters of suggestion, long before this article appeared in your report. There are many riders like myself who would be happy to protect our trails, the lives of our fellow riders and the property of the wonderful land owners who give us the privilege to ride their land.
Use the $200,000 to train and possibly supply radios, assuming that’s the way you want to go, for the people that really care about preserving our trails, and the lands we keep losing because of those that don’t care! The same applies for the ATV trails, and riders!
Allen Cohen
Brantingham
