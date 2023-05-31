Augustinian Academy holds May Crowning

Each May, Catholics honor the Blessed Virgin Mary. To recognize her as the queen of heaven and the mother of Jesus, May Crownings are often held. Augustinian Academy chooses an eighth grade girl as May Queen. A ceremony was recently held at St. James Church, during which the Rosary was recited and the May Queen crowned the statue of Mary with a wreath of flowers. Anna Clarkson, left, was the May Queen. Assisting in the ceremony were the remaining eighth graders, from left, Cheyanne Walseman, Emma Farrall-Montalvo, Julius Atler and Isaiah Ball along with a second grade girl whose’s name was withheld on request.
