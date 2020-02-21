CARTHAGE — Augustinian Academy Science Olympiad Team place second in the regional competition Jan. 25 in Plattsburgh and have qualified for the state level.

Augustinian sixth- to eighth-grade students competed.

The state competition will be April 17 and 18 at East Syracuse Minoa.

First place

Fossils: Bethanee Motes and Holli Campeau

Disease Detectives: Bethanee Motes and Staci Benedict

Ornithology: Monica Bockus and Mackenzie Major

Second Place

Anatomy and Physiology: Mackenzie Major and Monica Bockus

Circuit Lab: Ben Clarkson and Aiden Pak

Crime Busters: Shane Motes and Henry Blickhahn

Dynamic Planet: Holli Campeau and Bethanee Motes

Heredity: Staci Benedict and Elijah Bush

Machines: Aiden Pak and Henry Blickhahn

Road Scholar: Shane Motes and Elijah Bush

Water Quality: Kenley Sloan and Staci Benedict

Write It Do It: Kenley Sloan and Bethanee Motes

Third Place

Food Science: Ben Clarkson and Aiden Pak

Meteorology: Monica Bockus and Mackenzie Major

Fourth Place

Boomilever: Shane Motes and Christian Burke

Experimental Design: Kenley Sloan, Holli Campeau, and Ben Clarkson

Mission Possible: Kenley Sloan and Christian Burke

Mousetrap Vehicle: Kenley Sloan and Holli Campeau

Fifth Place

Density Lab: Thomas James and Dominick Petro

Elastic Launched Glider : Parker Richards and Elijah Bush

Game On: Henry Blickhahn and Shane Motes

Ping-Pong Parachute: Ben Clarkson and Parker Richards

Reach for the Stars: Thomas James and Dominick Petro

