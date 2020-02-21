CARTHAGE — Augustinian Academy Science Olympiad Team place second in the regional competition Jan. 25 in Plattsburgh and have qualified for the state level.
Augustinian sixth- to eighth-grade students competed.
The state competition will be April 17 and 18 at East Syracuse Minoa.
First place
Fossils: Bethanee Motes and Holli Campeau
Disease Detectives: Bethanee Motes and Staci Benedict
Ornithology: Monica Bockus and Mackenzie Major
Second Place
Anatomy and Physiology: Mackenzie Major and Monica Bockus
Circuit Lab: Ben Clarkson and Aiden Pak
Crime Busters: Shane Motes and Henry Blickhahn
Dynamic Planet: Holli Campeau and Bethanee Motes
Heredity: Staci Benedict and Elijah Bush
Machines: Aiden Pak and Henry Blickhahn
Road Scholar: Shane Motes and Elijah Bush
Water Quality: Kenley Sloan and Staci Benedict
Write It Do It: Kenley Sloan and Bethanee Motes
Third Place
Food Science: Ben Clarkson and Aiden Pak
Meteorology: Monica Bockus and Mackenzie Major
Fourth Place
Boomilever: Shane Motes and Christian Burke
Experimental Design: Kenley Sloan, Holli Campeau, and Ben Clarkson
Mission Possible: Kenley Sloan and Christian Burke
Mousetrap Vehicle: Kenley Sloan and Holli Campeau
Fifth Place
Density Lab: Thomas James and Dominick Petro
Elastic Launched Glider : Parker Richards and Elijah Bush
Game On: Henry Blickhahn and Shane Motes
Ping-Pong Parachute: Ben Clarkson and Parker Richards
Reach for the Stars: Thomas James and Dominick Petro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.