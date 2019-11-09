SYRACUSE — Tommy Orange, author of the New York Times bestselling novel “There There,” will speak Tuesday at the Rosamond Gifford Author Series, a program of the Friends of the Central Library.
The event begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Crouse Hinds Theater, John H. Mulroy Civic Center at Oncenter, 411 Montgomery St.
“There There” is a multi-generational story about a side of America few of us have ever seen: the lives of urban Native Americans.
Mr. Orange is a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in fiction and a recent graduate from the MFA program at the Institute of American Indian Arts.
He is a 2014 MacDowell Fellow, and a 2016 Writing by Writers Fellow. He is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma. He was born and raised in Oakland, California, and currently lives in Angel’s Camp, Calif.
Tickets are $30 and $35. They are available at www.foclsyracuse.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.