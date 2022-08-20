MALONE — An Air Force veteran who then spent more than two decades with the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has written a memoir about his experiences in two New York state prisons.
Malone native Paul F. Harrington Sr. now lives in Newburgh, Orange County. He graduated from Franklin Academy, Malone, in 1989, and joined the U.S. Air Force, then the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. He spent more than two decades with DOCCS, and his memoir focuses on his month-to-month experiences within the state’s prison system.
Mr. Harrington returned to Franklin County in early August during county fair week, working as a disc jockey at the fairgrounds.
During his time in the Air Force, Mr. Harrington was stationed at the Plattsburgh Air Force Base, in the service from 1989 to 1993.
Mr. Harrington said he then took the Civil Service test for state corrections, was hired in 1994 and went to the academy in Albany.
“At the time there were so many people entering that job and I thought it would be a pretty good thing to do, good benefits and what not, after getting out of the military entering a good Civil Service job, which it was considered to be at that time,” Harrington said.
After spending 23 years as a corrections officer, between Fishkill Correctional Facility in Dutchess County, and Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Westchester County, Mr. Harrington retired on disability in 2018 from multiple injuries over his career that required eight surgeries.
“There’s this mentality with officers that when you walk into that prison and that gate slams behind you, that turns a switch on for them. They are trying to get home to their wife and family in the same manner they walked through that gate before it slammed shut behind them,” Mr. Harrington said. “They are going in there with their hands tied behind their back to do a job where anything that happens, they are damned if they do or damned if they don’t react to a situation, and they’re put in harm’s way.”
Following his retirement, he wrote the memoir “Justice or Not” that was released on June 30, published by Austin Macauley Publishers.
“As time went along in my career, the department got worse and worse, the change of polices, the change of administration officials,” Mr. Harrington said. “I’m speaking about the department as a whole but more specifically about Fishkill, when I talk about administration and policies, and what not.”
He used multiple documents saved throughout the course of his career to compile a book on the state’s antiquated prison system, and the pervasive violence, drugs and mismanagement that inhibit day-to-day operations.
“I decided, when I got out, that I had so many experiences in there that I wanted to share them. And a lot of those experiences were very hurtful to me and my family, and I didn’t want those same experiences to be shared by other officers,” Harrington said. “I wanted to take a stand against the wrongdoings in there, the lack of reaction to situations that could be avoided, the biggest issue was the employer was not providing a safe work environment.”
According to Mr. Harrington, actions taken by corrections officers were routinely second guessed.
“Everybody acted within the scope of their training as far as I observed, but it was the Monday morning quarterbacking from officials, after you had to make a split second decision,” he said. “They were sitting in some air-conditioned office in another building, and we were down there in the trenches dealing with all these broken policies that obviously weren’t working. It became such a negative environment, it was volatile. At any moment violence could erupt at Fishkill, it’s a huge sprawling facility.”
Fishkill is a multi-security level facility, with a special housing unit for maximum-security inmates, according to Mr. Harrington. Sing Sing is a maximum-security facility.
“The takeaway of my book is for people to see what is being done in there, and why officers are walking off that job at such an alarming rate the department can’t keep up with staffing levels,” Harrington said. “You have to fill yourself up with all these problems and we are only human — it becomes a point where sooner or later you are going to implode, you are stuck with so much of this negativity, these traumatic and emotional issues you are dealing with.”
Mr. Harrington said he started writing his book in the summer of 2017 and it took three years to complete.
“If I had to write that book today it wouldn’t be in the same emotional state I was in, all the things I was going through and dealing with, and what my family was dealing with at the time,” Mr. Harrington said. “I think being able to get that out on paper, gave me the hope there would be somebody who is going to listen to the problems in there.”
He said dealing with the corrections officers union or administration often became a political situation in which not everyone was treated equally.
“It was a world of politics in there and it shouldn’t have been. Not everyone was equal, not everybody was on the same level,” Mr. Harrington said. “For me I just want people to know what is happening, getting that exposure, getting the word out because people sooner or later are going to get tired of it and they are going to take a stand, whether it’s the families of officers or the officers themselves, these guys are walking off the job, even walking out of the academy.”
Mr. Harrington said his book specifically deals with workplace violence between officers and staff. He said that violence within the state prisons is not just between inmates and guards, but among the guards themselves. He added that the department does not follow through with a zero-tolerance policy for workplace violence.
“There were so many injuries to deal with the biggest thing to me is workplace violence and bringing reform to it,” he said. “There are a lot of hardworking and decent officers in there but in every basket there’s a bad egg or two. I am really referring to those issues with those bad officers who didn’t get filtered out or washed away in the academy or through the probationary period. It’s unfortunate we have to deal with some of those types of officers in there.”
Mr. Harrington pointed to DOCCS’ lack of a directive on nepotism as an issue that leads to the unequitable treatment of corrections officers.
He says the department needs to make major reforms before the work environment can improve.
“I don’t foresee it ever getting better in there; there’s going to have to be some major reforms and changes,” Mr. Harrington said. “It’s a game of politics in there, it’s who knows who. It’s the enforcement of some of these policies which are done with select individuals and not others. They need to create a level playing field for everybody in there, they need to do a lot more, and it is a broken system. You have people sitting in offices in Albany that have never worked in a prison making these decisions.”
He started his disc jockey business, DJ Paulie H Entertainment, last year, and said working in a business that is focused on music helps with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder from his time as a corrections officer.
“It’s all work related. Music gives me an outlet, and it puts me in an environment where people are positive, they’re having fun, they’re having a good time, they’re listening to music and dancing,” Mr. Harrington said. “I’m playing music and getting involved with the participation, I’m having interactions, so I decided I wanted to try it out, made a pretty significant investment, and am very busy with it.”
Mr. Harrington said he spoke with Franklin County Fair board members about providing entertainment and debuted at the fair last year. “They put me on last year and hired me to come back again this year.”
Mr. Harrington’s memoir is available from Walmart, eBay, Barnes & Noble and Amazon. It was also released internationally in Europe and the United Arab Emirates.
Mr. Harrington’s home town, Malone, is home to three state prisons: Bare Hill, Franklin and Upstate correctional facilities. Other North Country state prisons include Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, Adirondack Correctional Facility in Essex County, Altona Correctional Facility in Clinton County, Gouverneur Correctional Facility and Riverview Correctional Facility in St. Lawrence County and Cape Vincent Correctional Facility in Jefferson County.
“Once you retire you are able to talk about a lot. Some guys just want to forget about it. Guys like me that had to live through that trauma it’s with you all the time,” Mr. Harrington said. “Me writing this book is to bring to light these situations and to get that word out there, and maybe propose change sometime down the road, lobbying Albany, whatever we can do to make that happen. The union is not doing it. There needs to be more responsibility at the top.”
