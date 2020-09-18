Barbara Fasolo of Tuxedo, NY., 85, passed away April 11, 2020. Barbara was born on October 5, 1934 in Brushton, NY. to Frank and Elizabeth Etman.
She retired from the Suffern Central School District as a nurse at the Sloatsburg Elementary School.
Barbara is survived by her beloved husband, Victor, her daughter, Martha and husband, Leo Klein, her son, Michael Fasolo and wife, Karen; grandsons; Nicholas and Andrew Klein and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
