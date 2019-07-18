SACKETS HARBOR — The Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site will host “Ride Along with History: Woman on a Wheel” at 10 a.m. July 27 at the picnic pavilion off Hill Street.
Guest historian Kjirsten Gustavson’s program will celebrate women’s suffrage in New York. Wearing her reproduction 1890s bicycle costume, Ms. Gustavson will explain the bicycle’s impact on women’s social status in the years before they were allowed two vote.
During the late 1890s, bicycles changed the notion of American femininity. Women adopted clothing reforms and gained independence with liberated travel and mechanical training.
Guests will be invited to hop on their your own bikes to join Ms. Gustavson for a short trip around the historic site and along the stone dust trail which follows the route of the Second Battle of Sackets Harbor, in this, the battle’s 206th anniversary year.
Reservations are requested. Guests should call the battlefield at 315-646-3634 to reserve a spot and pay $5 per adult at the event. Children under age 12 will be admitted free.
Children under age 14 must wear a helmet and be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lemonade and treats follow the bike trip.
Before the 10 a.m. program, community volunteer Sepp Scanlin will offer a bicycle tour in the village at 9 a.m. starting at the bandstand by the harbor.
