Beatrice Disotell, 89, of Malone, NY., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 31, 2020, at her home.
Born in Easthampton, MA., on September 7, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Israel and Dora Lamere Barcomb.
On November 27, 1948, she was united in marriage to Antoine “Tiny” Disotell, Jr., in Malone, NY. He predeceased her on January 2, 2007.
Beatrice was a homemaker. She enjoyed oil painting, knitting, crocheting, reading, gardening and feeding her feathered friends. She was a woman of many talents and will be fondly remembered for her meat pies.
Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Dora and Ernest Scott, II., of Malone, NY., and Darlene Loudermilk of Boca Raton, FL., three grandsons, Jeffrey Scott of Union City, CA., Jason Loudermilk of Boca Raton, FL., and Ernest Scott, III., of Albany, NY., five great granddaughters, three great grandsons, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Shirley Cook and Irene Disotell and one son-in-law, Edward Loudermilk.
There are no calling hours. A Graveside Service and burial will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Helen’s Cemetery, in Chasm Falls, NY., her son-in-law, Elder Ernest Scott officiating.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Owls Head-Mt. View Volunteer Fire Department or E.M.S.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brusofuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are through the Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Service, Inc., in Malone, NY.
