BEAVER FALLS — The Beaver River varsity boys basketball, coached by Zac Lehman and assistant coach Kenny Russell, had a 15-7 overall regular season record.
The team were the Frontier League C Division Regular Season Champions and Frontier League C Division Playoff Champions.
Earning all-star status were sophomore Kade Schneider and senior Lucas Roes. Honorable Mentions were senior Ayden Moser, junior Matthew Knight and sophomore Carter Rice.
“I look back on this season with nothing but great memories,” said caoch Lehman. “Every player worked hard in the off season and throughout the regular season and that hard work paid off. Winning 15 games, the Frontier League Regular Season Title, and the Frontier League Playoff Championship made for an incredible year and I’m proud of this team and all they put into this season.”
