BEAVER FALLS — Beaver River’s girls varsity track and field team was coached by Nicole Kuhl, assistant coach Steve Puddington, and volunteer coaches Julie Emery and Derek Buckingham.
There were 26 members on this team including seniors Lauren Brandt, Sarah Goldthrite, Hanna Lighthall; juniors Sutton Barrett, Kennedy Becker, Elena Dickinson, Kaylee Halteman, Lillian Kaputa, Anna Roggie, Naomi Roggie, and Adah Simpson; sophomores Ava Campeau, Lily Kloster, Annika Pominville, Lilly Reape and Orianna Reape; freshmen McKinley Becker, Allison Branagan, Ava Fleming, Madilyn Mattimore, Payton McIntyre, Hannah Moser, Hannah Roggie and Emma Simpson, and eighth graders Madison Abbott and Greta Kuhl.
“This season was filled with the athletes trying new events, continuous individual and relay personal records and the return of large invitationals,” said coach Kuhl.
The team ended the regular season Frontier League competition with a 5-2 record, finishing second at the Frontier League Championship meet by only half a point and fourth at Sectionals in Class C-2.
There were four sectional champions, the 4 x 800 meter relay team of Payton McIntyre, Kaylee Halteman, Greta Kuhl and Lauren Brandt; Anna Roggie in the 100 meter hurdles, Kaylee Halteman in the high jump and Hannah Roggie in the shot put. Each of the sectional champions were also awarded Frontier League All-Star status. Other Frontier League All-Stars were Madison Abbott in the 200 and 400, Lauren Brandt in the 800, and the 4 x 400 meter relay team of Naomi Roggie, Payton McIntyre, Elena Dickinson, Madison Abbott and Lauren Brandt.
Athletes in five events advanced to the Open State Qualifier meet held at Cicero-North Syracuse High School, including:
The 4 x 800 meter relay team of Payton McIntyre, Kaylee Halteman, Greta Kuhl and Lauren Brandt, finishing seventh.
The 4 x 400 meter relay team of Naomi Roggie, Payton McIntyre, Madison Abbott and Lauren Brandt, finishing seventh.
Lauren Brandt finished 12th in the 800.
Kaylee Halteman finished eighth in the high jump.
Hannah Roggie broke the shot put school record for the third time this season, with a throw of 34-5.5 to win the state qualifier and advance to the state meet where she finished in 12th place at the meet held in Middletown.
“This was an exciting season of close competitions and continuous personal records,” said coach Kuhl. “While we will miss our three seniors who are graduating, the future looks bright for Beaver River track and field.”
