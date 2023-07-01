Beavers boys track and field third in class

BEAVER FALLS — The Beaver River Central School varsity boys track and field, coached by head coach Tim Freed and assistant coaches Chris Roggie and Derek Buckingham, had an overall regular season record of 1-5
The team placed third in the Section 3 Class C-2 Championships.
Frontier League All-stars were senior Sawyer Schwendy, junior Conner Zehr and sophomore Dylan Buckingham.
Conner Zehr was also named as an All CNY All-star. He was a Frontier League Champion in the 800 meter and Section 3 Class C-2 Champions in the 800 meter, 1600 meter, 3000 meter and steeple chase.
Section 3 Division 2 State Opens Qualifiers were Sawyer Schwendy in pole vault and triple jump; Dylan Buckingham, pole vault; and Conner Zehr, 3000 meter steeple chase and 3200 meter
Conner also competed in steeple chase and 3200 meter at the NY State Division 2 State Championship.
“Beaver River track athletes worked hard and made significant progress as individuals and as a team,” said coach Freed. “We are developing a great core group of athletes that will continue the strong BR track tradition over the next several years.
