Bellor declares her commitment to residents

I am seeking your support to be elected to the Massena Town Board. I have worked seriously on my campaign since my decision to run this past February. I have been endorsed to run on the ballot on the Republican, Conservative and Independence Party lines.
I have attended several board committee meetings and also attended the Local Government Conference held at SUNY Potsdam this month, seeking education to help me do the job effectively.
I truly appreciate the bipartisan conversations on local issues and interest over these past eight months, and I stand on my commitment to make a positive difference for the benefit of the fine residents of Massena.
I will be honest, transparent, accessible and accountable.
Thank you for your consideration and your vote on Nov. 5.
Sue Bellor
Massena
The writer is a candidate for the Massena Town Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.