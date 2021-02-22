Betty A. Dallas 92 entered into eternal rest on February 20, 2021 peacefully at her home in Chatham NY.
Betty was born on March 20, 1928 in Schenectady NY, the daughter of the late Arthur and Bernice Steurwald and moved to Spencertown as a young child. Betty attended the Chatham Central School District where she later began her career as a “lunch lady” in the M.E.D cafeteria and continued working part time after her retirement.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Clarence L. Dallas who we are sure has been patiently waiting “up there” on a park bench since 1989, as well as her sister Patricia (Charles) Westover, Nephew William Westover and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was the mother of Dianne (predeceased John) Weaver and Robert (Predeceased Bonnie) Dallas, Grandmother of Lori (Michael Salvatore) Weaver, Lisa Tuthill, and Scott (Michelle) Dallas and Great-grandmother of Ayden Dallas. She is also survived by her nephews Paul and Timothy Westover and great-nephews Jason and Marshall Westover.
In her younger years Betty enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, Saturday night Square dancing and they’re regular trips to watch their horses run at Saratoga Harness track. In her later years she loved crocheting, tending her bird feeders, watching the birds, playing cards, bingo and putting puzzles together with the girls at High Point. It didn’t matter if it was cold, rain, snow or sweltering hot you could count on seeing her at her grandchildren and great grandchildren’s sporting events watching the games or sometimes distracted by wildlife!
Betty was an active participant with the Chatham/Ghent area seniors and the Tri-Village senior citizen clubs and always looked forward to the trips and outings organized by the groups as well as going to “Nutrition” at the Valatie senior center.
If the Chatham Fire Department had a fish fry or breakfast she would likely be one of the first people at the door and on the second Sunday in August you could count on seeing her with her family at the Spencertown Fire Department beef BBQ. There was never a group, fundraiser or organization that she would not contribute to if she was asked.
Betty was a friend to everyone she met, she was the lady that could see the good in anyone, never complain about anything and would treat someone she just met the same way she would treat a lifelong friend and will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her.
The St. Peters Presbyterian Church in Spencertown was her Sunday morning home and house of worship for over 80 years. The only time in life she might get a little mad is if someone was in “her pew”. She was a long time member of the Tower Club and worked the booth at the Fair for many years Thank you to Pastor Lynn Horan for going to pray with her during her final days. In Lieu of flowers we ask that a memorial contribution be made in her name to St Peters Presbyterian Po Box 14 Spencertown NY 12165
A memorial service will be held following social distancing requirements at the French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home, 25 Railroad Chatham NY from 5-7pm on March 1st 2021. Interment will take place on March 2, 2021 at 11am at the Spencertown Cemetery, 2519 County Route 7, Spencertown NY behind St. Peters at the intersection of Route 203 and County route 7. Condolences may be conveyed at frenchblasl.com
