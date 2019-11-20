Beverly Rita Tremblay, 78, of Fort Covington, NY died unexpectedly on Friday November 15. Born February 25, 1941 in Fort Covington NY. She was the daughter of Herbert and Rita Beane Bashaw.
She was married to Jennings Tremblay in Fort Covington November 14, 1959.
She worked at Social Services in Malone NY and Bedford IN. She was also a teacher’s aide at St. Regis Mohawk School.
Surviving are her husband Jennings, two daughters Lynn Tremblay of Rochester NY, Katherine (Catherine) of Franklin TN, and Jay (Cindy) Tremblay of Fort Covington. She had seven grandchildren Samantha, Patrick, Sarah, Elizabeth, Tessa, Anna Grace and Ashton. Survived by her siblings Janice Premo, Herbert Bashaw Jr., John Bashaw and Robert Bashaw.
She is preceded by a son James (Nataliia) Tremblay on September 25, 2017, her parents Rita and Herbert Bashaw Sr., siblings Alden Bashaw, Elaine Anderson, Theresa Drew and Dorothy Trombley.
Calling hours will be at St. Mary’s Church in Fort Covington, NY on Friday November 22 at 10 a.m. with Services starting at 10:55 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to; Fort Covington EMS P.O. Box 5, 12937
