President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass gun control legislation in a prime-time address from the White House on Thursday, as a bipartisan group of lawmakers negotiated a possible agreement following a string of high-profile shootings.
“The president will deliver remarks on the recent tragic mass shootings and the need for Congress to act to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives every day,” the White House said in a statement.
Biden spoke in Washington to a nation once again traumatized by horrific gun violence.
Senator Chris Murphy, the Connecticut Democrat who has led congressional negotiations, said earlier Thursday that between six and eight Senate Republicans had engaged in conversations on gun control and he hoped to produce a framework agreement by next week that includes funding for mental health initiatives, so-called red flag laws that allow judges to bar certain individuals deemed a risk to themselves or others from purchasing firearms, and background checks.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — who has voted against stronger gun controls, including expanded background checks — said he was “hopeful and optimistic” an agreement could be reached on a federal legislative response during a luncheon in his home state of Kentucky on Thursday.
Ten Republicans would need to join Democrats on the legislation to overcome a likely GOP filibuster.
Biden said earlier in the week that he planned to meet with lawmakers in Congress on gun violence, telling reporters that many instances were “preventable.”
“There’s an awful lot of suffering,” Biden said.
The White House has called for a bill that would increase background checks and restrict assault weapons as well as high-capacity magazines, though Republicans have ruled out sweeping new restrictions on gun purchases. Aides to Biden have said that there is little he can do through executive action to address guns, and that the White House has held numerous calls with lawmakers on the issue in recent days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.