Births
BASS — In Samaritan Medical Center, May 13, 2020, to Kristen Swart and Garrett Bass, Redwood, a son, Sawyer Matthew.
BASSETT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 8, 2020, to Anna and Thomas Bassett, Watertown, a son, Maverick Sky-Howard.
CAMPANEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 17, 2020, to Many and Michael Campaney, Watertown, a daughter, Haylee Christine.
DUNN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 11, 2020, to Moriah Woodburn and Bill Dunny, LaFargeville, a daughter, Emersyn Lou.
GARNSEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 14, 2020, to Rachel and Michael Garnsey, Watertown, a son, Nunzio Michael.
GERSTENSCHLAGER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 14, 2020, to Elissa and Kevin Gerstenschlager, Watertown, a daughter, Chloe Isabelle.
LABARGE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 12, 2020, to Carrie and Donald LaBarge, Copenhagen, a daughter, Marley Elizabeth.
LYLE-DANIELS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 13, 2020, to Tashawna Lyle and Rakeem Daniels, Watertown, a son, Jayceon Alexander.
MARTORI — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 13, 2020, to Cristy and Jose Matori, Fort Drum, a son, Sebastian Jose.
MAYNARD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 15, 2020, to Vanessa and Matthew Maynard, Sackets Harbor, a daughter, Victoria Marie.
MCFARLAND — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 16, 2020, to Nataley Richardson and Andrew McFarland, Carghage, a son, Sullivan Cole.
MCGREGOR — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, April 8, 2020, to Corey McGregor and Alyssa Moore, Potsdam, a daughter, Kallynn Ople.
MERIGRIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 15, 2020, to Vanessa Merigris, Carthage, a daughter, Valentina Luna.
O’BRIEN — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, May 17, 2020, to Jessica McFaul and Kevin O’Brien, Massena, a son, Leo Moose Edmund.
OUTLAW — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 14, 2020, to Susan and Keynan Outlaw, Watertown, a son, Keynan Anthony Jr.
PARADISE — In Carthage Area Hospital, May 20, 2020, to Cole and Morgan Paradise, Carthage, a son, Walker John.
POOL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 13, 2020, to Shelbi Platt, Sandy Creek, a daughter, Anastasia Susan Elaine.
PROVOST — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, April 10, 2020, to MaKenzie Guyette and Servando Provost, a daughter, Zavaha Rayne.
RITZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 10, 2020, to Rebecca Mills and Kyle Ritz, Watertown, a son, Forest Robert.
ROARK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 15, 2020, to Natalie and Derek Roark, Watertown, twin daughter, Elanore Marie, and son, Everett James.
SHEPHERD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 12, 2020, to Shelby Dinzler and Russell Shepherd, Watertown, a son, Coleman Gregory.
ROCKWOOD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 11, 2020, to Kara and Benjamin Rockwood, Gouverneur, a daughter, Emma Jeanne.
SUCH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 12, 2020, to Holden and Ryan Such, Calcium, a daughter, Sawyer Avalon.
TEDESCO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 13, 2020, to Kayla Morgan and Patrick Tedesco, LaFargeville, a son, Weston Allen.
THAPA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 15, 2020, to Renu Khulal KC and Sabin Thappa, Fort Drum, a daughter, Binsa.
TUCKER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 11, 2020, to Jamie Sylver and Jeffrey Tucker, Clayton, a daughter, Juniper May.
VERHOEVEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 10, 2020, to Kaylee and Gevin Verhoeven, Carthage, a daughter, Olivia Marie.
WALTZ — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, May 19, 2020, to Angel Waltz, Gouverneur, a daughter, Lindley Marlayna.
WARR — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, May 6, 2020, to Ryan Warr and Carrie Felix, Potsdam, a daughter, Piper Jo.
YARIAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 16, 2020, to Joanna and Daniel Yarian, Watertown, a daughter, Kyniska Bridget.
