Births
ARROYO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 29, 2019, to Shanay and Sean Arroyo, Philadelphia, a daughter, Jaliyah Symone.
AVILA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 3, 2019, to Jennifer and Cesar Avila, Watertown, a son, Cesar Antonio.
BISHOP — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 30, 2019, to Krystallyn and Timothy Bishop, Carthage, a son, Colton Joseph.
COLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 31, 2019, to Mary-Katherine and Gregory Cole, Alexandria Bay, a son, Silas Joseph.
CRESCENZI — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 1, 2019, to Desiree and Todd Crescenzi, Watertown, a son, Rocco Alan Charles Reuben.
CURLESS — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 7, 2019, to James and Lenora Curless, Harriville, a son, Bruce Eugene.
DELINE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 28, 2019, to Marissa Parsons and Nicholas Deline, Watertown, a son, Logyn Howard.
EIBERT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 30, 2019, to Emily Scott and Eric Eibert, Watertown, a son, Evan Donald.
EVANS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 31, 2019, to Amber Kidney and Dalton Evans, Watertown, a daughter, Lillian Marie.
FELTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 25, 2019, to Brooke Countryman and Cedric Felton, Watertown, a daughter, Cecilia Autumn.
GRANDJEAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 31, 2019, to Elise Lacour and Trevor Grandjean, Richland, a daughter, Maeci Marie.
GRAVEL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 1, 2019, to Tracy Salmon, Lowville, and Michael Gravel, Wendover, Ontario, a son, Grayson Ford Gilles.
HAINES — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 4, 2019, to Isaac and Kylie Haines, Carthage, a son, Maddox Malakai.
HARRIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 2, 2019, to Sarah and Markell Harris, Watertown, a son, Jordan Deshaun.
HOUTS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 28, 2019, to Harriet and Johnathan Houts, Watertown, a son, Joseph Miguel.
IRELAND — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 1, 2019, to Amber McCraney and Austin Ireland, Philadelphia, a son, Jaxson Tyler.
JONES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 3, 2019, to Colleen Robinson, Watertown, a Darcy Jones Jr., Alexandria bay, a son, Simon James.
KAMPNICH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 29, 2019, to Samantha and Anthony Kampnich, Watertown, a daughter, Mia Grace.
KEEFER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 31, 2019, to Rebekah Corcoran and Randal Keefer Jr., Watertown, a daughter, Carley Jade.
MILLER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 30, 2019, to Rebekah and Jeffrey Miller, Watertown, a daughter, Annaleigh Noelle.
MUNNERLYN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 5, 2019, to Elisha and BreeAnna Munnerlyn, Carthage, a son, Elliott Lee.
MYERS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 31, 2019, to Jamie and Robbie Myers, Adams, a son, Jamieson Reid.
NORMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 28, 2019, to Janielle Martin and Devin Norman, Watertown, a daughter, Lillyanna Marie.
PETE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 31, 2019, to Teall Woodward and Michael Peters, Pulaski, twin sons, Dean Thomas and William Nelson.
SPRAGUE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 30, 2019, to Leighanne LaVancha, Watertown, a daughter, Sophia Rae-Lee.
STAFFORD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 30, 2019, to Katrina and Andrew Stafford, Adams Center, a son, August Julian.
