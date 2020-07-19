Births
BROADHURST — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 4, 2020, to Holley Rogers and Joseph Broadhurst, Mannsville, a son, Brennon Paul.
BUCKMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 4, 2020, to Samantha and William Buckman, Watertown, a daughter, Lysette Ella.
BURT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 30, 2020, to Katelyn Parker and Nathan Burt, Theresa, a son, Connor James.
CAMPEAU — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 6, 2020, to Jeremy and Darci Campeau, Croghan, a daughter, MyLee Ann.
CUMMINS — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 6, 2020, to Ryan Cummins and Emily Fordham, Carthage, a son, Nathan Charles.
FEARBY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 6, 2020, to Holly and Mark Fearby Jr., Dexter, a son, David Michael.
HOTIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 1, 2020, to Nicole and Justin Hotis, Clayton, a daughter, Norah Margaret.
HOWARD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 5, 2020, to Allison and Ryan Howard, Brownville, a son, Rory James.
KIRK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 3, 2020, to Allison and Joshua Kirk, Clayton, a daughter, Camilla Marie.
KNAPP — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 5, 2020, to Faith and Cole Knapp, Fort Drum, a son, Alexander Dean.
LOGEL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 30, 2020, to Rachel and Calib Logel, Fort Drum, a daughter, Evelyn Jean.
MARSHALL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 1, 2020, to Chelsea Sutton and Steven Marshall, Watertown, a daughter, Abigail Ann.
MCANULTY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 30, 2020, to Allison and Adam McAnulty, Watertown, a son, Owen James.
MURRAY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 5, 2020, to Michelle Robie and Robert Murray, Watertown, a son, Griffin Robert.
PATCHEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 25, 2020, to Tiffany Savage, Brier Hill, and Jordan Patchen, Chaumont, a son, Brock Daniel.
SHARIFI — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 2, 2020, to Freshta and Abdal-Qader Sharifi, Calcium, a daughter, Arya.
SMITH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 3, 2020, to Raeanne Fuller and Aaron Smith, Carthage, a son, Aaron Scott Jr.
TAYLOR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 7, 2020, to Jessica and Robert Taylor, Watertown, a son, Finn Joseph.
THORNTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 2, 2020, to Amanda and Megan Thornton, Edwards, a daughter, Aria Elizabeth.
VIRKLER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 2, 2020, to Lisa and Alex Virkler, Beaver Falls, a daughter, Penelope Rose.
VROOMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 4, 2020, to Chelsey and Thomas Vrooman, Watertown, a son, Bryan Lee.
