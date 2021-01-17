Births
ASHLEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 10, 2021, to Miranda Sanderson and Jordan Ashley, a daughter, Teagan Grace.
BARKER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 3, 2021, to Maci Barker, Watertown, a daughter, Ariella Grace.
BENNER — In Carthage Area Hospital, Jan. 8, 2021, to Cody and Danielle Benner, Gouverneur, a son, Crew James.
CHATTERTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 2, 2021, to Yolanda and Darrell Chattertown, Watertown, a son, Atlas Jordan.
DAGGETT — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Dec. 27, 2020, to Alex and Bridget Daggett, Canton, a daughter, Eleanor Marie.
FILLEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 6, 2021, to Emily and Joseph Filley, Watertown, a daughter, Lorraine Elizabeth.
HAGOPIT-MARTINEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 24, 2020, to Chandalyn Hagopit-Martinez, a daughter, Madeline Le.
INGERSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 7, 2021, to Morgan and Eric Ingerson, Clayton, a daughter, Milana Kathryn.
LALONE — In Carthage Area Hospital, Jan. 6, 2021, to Trinity LaLone and Melissa Parks, Carthage, a son, Kreed Lincoln Scott.
MEE-JENKINS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 5, 2021, to Sarah Thomas, Watertown, a son, Grayson Charles.
NELSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 1, 2021, to Miranda and Scott Nelson, LaFargeville, a son, Preston Joseph.
PAYNE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 5, 2021, to Jaelisa Payne, Watertown, a son, Phyn’x Micah.
REYNOLDS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 4, 2021, to Brooke and Brandon Reynolds, Philadelphia, a daughter, Harper Leigh Ann.
ROONEY — In Carthage Area Hospital, Jan. 7, 2021, to Benjamin and Mikayla Rooney, Natural Bridge, a daughter, Lillian Lyn.
RUDD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 7, 2021, to Amanda and Larry Rudd, Fort Drum, a daughter, Ann Marie.
SCHUSTER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 4, 2021, to Shawna and Derek Schuster, Watertown, a son, Maysen James.
STEVENS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 1, 2021, to Kasey and Chad Stevens, Philadelphia, a son, Gabriel Chad Kenneth.
VANVRANKEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 7, 2021, to Ashley Robbins and Jesse VanVranken, Dexter, a daughter, Elliana Taylor.
WAINWRIGHT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 1, 2021, to Ashleigh and Christopher Wainwright, Adams Center, a son, Grayson John.
WORTHINGTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 4, 2021, to Haleigh Szablewski and Aaron Worthington Jr., Copenhagen, a daughter, Brynliegh Rose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.