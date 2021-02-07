Births
BACKUS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 27, 2021, to Kaitlin and Jacob Backus, Watertown, a daughter, Gia Grace.
CARTER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 24, 2021, to Crystial and Michael Carter, Watertown, a daughter, Amelia McKinley.
CLARK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 22, 2021, to Desirae Talbot and Matthew Clark, Evans Mills, a son, Adriian Charles.
COLEMAN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Jan. 28, 2021, to Dustin Coleman and Amanda Jandreau, Watertown, a daughter, Athena Irene.
CRUMP — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Jan. 22, 2021, to Rex and Jennifer Crump, Brasher Falls, a daughter, Kesiah Jade.
CURRIER — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Jan. 23, 2021, to Ashley and Dan Currier, a daughter, Amelia Eileen.
CURRIER — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Jan. 23, 2021, to Ashley and Dan Currier, Lisbon, a son, carter Ernest.
DICKERSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 25, 2021, to Catherine and Scott Dickerson, Watertown, a son, David Jayson.
EMERSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 24, 2021, to Jessica and Marcus Emerson, Watertown, a daughter, Mia Ann.
FICHTHORN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 21, 2021, to Cassandra and Shane Fitchthorn, Alexandria Bay, a daughter, Ivy Rose.
GOODREAU — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Jan. 25, 2021, to Macy Barney and Billy Goodreau, a son, Xavier Timothy-John.
GRANT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 26, 2021, to Kylie and Matthew Grant, Brownville, a daughter, Evelyn Rose.
LEWIS — In Carthage Area Hospital, Feb. 2, 2021, to Daniel and De’Niqua Lewis, Fort Drum, a son, Dinari O’Keith.
LOWE — In Carthage Area Hospital, Jan. 28, 2021, to Jordon Lowe and Leah Peeples, Carthage, a daughter, Mazikeen Skye.
MCEATHRON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 23, 2021, to Melanie Lambert and Alex McEathron, Watertown, a daughter, Muriel Elizabeth.
MCGEE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Jan. 28, 2021, to Patric McGee and Britteny McGee, Massena, a son, Carter Joseph.
MOORE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Dec. 20, 2020, to Ashley Youngs and Sean Moore, Ogdensburg, a son, Brysen Michael.
OLMSTEAD — In Carthage Area Hospital, Jan. 29, 2021, to Brian Olmstead and Emalee Cardinal, Glenfield, a son, Landon Steven.
PARKER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 21, 2021, to Nicole and Mandy Parker, a son, Wyatt Coleman.
RASO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 23, 2021, to Corrine Loperfido and Nathaniel Raso, Watertown, a daughter, Makenna Grace.
REDDER — In Carthage Area Hospital, Jan. 25, 2021, to Michael and Daniele Redder, Watertown, a daughter, Noellah Ann.
WALDRON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 21, 2021, to Courtney and Kyle Waldron, Philadelphia, a son, Wesley John.
WARD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 27, 2021, to Erika and Ronald Ward, Cape Vincent, a daughter, Amelya Rae.
WHITMARSH — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Jan. 25, 2021, to Ryan and Amanda Whitmarsh, Canton, a daughter, Zoey Ann.
WILLIAMS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 22, 2021, to Carli and Robert Williams, Watertown, a son, Colt Maverick.
