Births
ALDOUS — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Feb. 24, 2021, to Timothy Aldous and Jessica Foster, Potsdam, a son, Nolan Archer.
BLAIR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 20, 2021, to Kaitlyn Crandall and Morris Blair, Alexandria Bay, a son, Kayden Morris.
CARROLL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 23, 2021, to Alexis Beck and Douglas Carroll, Copenhagen, a daughter, Kaylee Rae.
COLLINS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 19, 2021, to Myisha and Cameron Collins, Evans Mills, a daughter, Milan Rosetta Rayshaun.
ENGLAND — In Carthage Area Hospital, Jan. 14, 2021, to Sydnei Ward and Gavin England, Watertown, a daughter, Sophia Raelynn.
FREY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 22, 2021, to Taylor Frey, Watertown, a son, Jayden Thomas.
GOTHAM — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Feb. 21, 2021, to Morgan Gotham, Hermon, a son, Kolson.
HARTMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 21, 2021, to Jessica Inklebarger and Samuel Hartman, Evans Mills, a son, Samuel John 2nd.
TEBO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 19, 2021, to Dominique and Danny Tebo, Alexandria Bay, a daughter, Demi Lee.
WALLS — In Carthage Area Hospital, Feb. 20, 2021, to Bradley Walls and Alexus VanAcker, Black River, a daughter, leona Jeann.
WILLIAMS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 17, 2021, to Cheyenne Rogers and Michael Williams, Watertown, a daughter, Symphony Theresa.
