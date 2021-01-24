Births
ASHLEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 10, 2021, to Miranda Sanderson and Jordan Ashley, Watertown, a daughter, Teagan Grace.
BOLDT — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Jan. 11, 2021, to Brooke and Matthew Boldt, Croghan, a son, Owen Dean.
CASIMIR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 10, 2021, to Tamisha Christopher-Casimir and Michael Casimir, Fort Drum, a daughter, Janiyah Blossom.
FANCHER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 7, 2021, to Mikayli and Scott Fancher Jr., Watertown, a son, Geovani James.
HILL — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Dec. 21, 2020, to Nicole Tanner and William Hill, Copenhagen, a son, Jameson Michael.
HOLY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 6, 2021, to Michelle and Steven Holy, a son, Konrad Steven.
JOHNSON — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Dec. 22, 2020, to Sylvia Larkins and Richard Johnson, Martinsburg, a son, Ryker Ethan.
KRUSPER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Jan. 2, 2021, to Amanada and Andrew Krusper, Whitesboro, a daughter, Audrey June.
LABARGE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 14, 2021, to Marcella Paquette and Christopher LaBarge, Carthage, a son, Waylon John.
MARTIN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Jan. 2, 2021, to Stephanie and Anthony Martin, Lowville, a daughter, Evalyn Rayne.
PLUMMER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 12, 2021, to Brittany Hulbert and Gregory Plummer, Watertown, a son, Cloud James Edward.
SCALES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 11, 2021, to Ashlee and Michael Scales, Evans Mills, a daughter, Adalynn Jane.
SEDAM — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Dec. 28, 2020, to Joy and Alan Sedam, Theresa, a daughter, Parker Jean.
SHARPE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Jan. 8, 2021, to Ashley Sharpstene and Joshua Sharpe, a daughter, Kennedy Hope.
STANLEY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Dec. 18, 2020, to Carlie Marie Fineout, Lowville, a son, Bryson Wayne.
TABOLT — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Jan. 7, 2021, to Jessica and Kevin Tabolt, Lowville, a daughter, Madeline Rose.
TAPLEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 13, 2021, to Marija Kozlova and Aaron Tapley, Watertown, a son, Cillian Aidan.
TIPPIE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Jan. 8, 2021, to Megan Cockayne and Justin Tippie, Brasher Falls, a daughter, Felicity June.
WEBER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Dec. 18, 2020, to Megan and Derek Weber, Croghan, a daughter, Riley Elizabeth Marie.
WORSTER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 8, 2021, to Emilee Brasie, Glenfield, a daughter, Juliet Jean.
ZEHR — In Carthage Area Hospital, Jan. 12, 2021, to Dustin Zehr and Keanna Proulx, Croghan, a son, Blake Kevin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.