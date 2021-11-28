Births
BREDWELL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 13, 2021, to Courtney and Nathaniel Bredwell, Black River, a son, Cooper Ryan.
CLEMONS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 13, 2021, to Sarah and Brandon Clemons, Lowville, a daughter, Norah Leona.
DEJOIA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 9, 2021, to Genevive and Joseph DeJoia, Cape Vincent, a son, Martin Raymond.
DICKSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 16, 2021, to Maria and Christopher Dickson, Clayton, a daughter, Caroline Marie.
GARRABRANT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 16, 2021, to Bria and Shane Garrabrant, Watertown, a daughter, Scarlett Jane.
GARRETT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 15, 2021, to Jennifer and William Garrett, Chaumont, a son, Oliver Marlowe.
GRANT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 13, 2021, to Leanore and Kane Grant, Adams, a son, Xander Vincent.
HEISE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 11, 2021, to Emily and Erick Heise, Dexter, a daughter, Isabelle Rae.
HORR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 11, 2021, to Brittany and David Horr, Watertown, a daughter, Madison Emily.
LAPIER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 15, 2021, to Stefanie and Tyler LaPier, Watertown, a daughter, Everleigh Joan.
MATTIS — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 18, 2021, to Todd and Leslee Mattis, Croghan, a son, Casen Arthur.
MCLANE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 11, 2021, to Elizabeth and Eric McLake, Watertown, a son, Evan Joseph John.
MONO — In Samaritan Medcial Center, Watertown, Nov. 14, 2021, to Nicole Tripp and Zane Mono, Castorland, a daughter, Zaelynn Morgan.
MOSER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 10, 2021, to Alayne and Travis Moser, Croghan, a son, Asher Zion.
RIVERA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 12, 2021, to Crystal Rivera and Matthew Bouvier, Adams, a daughter, Evaki Rain.
TOLAND — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 10, 2021, to Merry and Loughlain Toland, Dexter, a daughter, Maxine Ivy.
VINCENT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 13, 2021, to Kaelinn and Logan Vincent, Fort Drum, a son, James Conor.
