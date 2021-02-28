Births
ALMOND — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Feb. 5, 2021, to Shari Andrews and William ALmond III, Watertown, a son, Armani L’ashaun.
ASKINS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 15, 2021, to Stephanie and Jeremy Askins, Chaumont, a daughter, Elliana Grace.
AVALLONE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 14, 2021, to Hilary and Dominic Avallone, Carthage, a daughter, Sofie Noelle.
BARR — In Carthage Area Hospital, Feb. 20, 2021, to Brandon Barr-Williams and Heather Trombley, Natural Bridge, a son, Lukas Allen.
BEDORE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 17, 2021, to Brittani Szablewski, Watertown, a daughter, Faythe Ellen Marie.
BLAIR — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Feb. 19, 2021, to Candace Jebo and Garrett Blair, a daughter, Thalia Rose.
CARLOS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Feb. 9, 2021, to Ashley and Nicholas Carlos, Watertown, a daughter, Charlee Elizabeth.
DINZLER — In Carthage Area Hospital, Feb. 16, 2021, to Kyle Dinzler and Gabrielle Dennie, Watertown, twin sons, Hendrix Voss and Hudson Edgar.
DISHMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 12, 2021, to Alura and Joshua Dishman, Carthage, a daughter, Daisy Diane Christine.
FOSTER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 17, 2021, to Shaye and Tristen Foster, Fort Drum, a daughter, Autumn Jean Marie.
HALL — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Feb. 7, 2021, to Mackenzie Hall and Ryan Miller, Hermon, a daughter, Aria RaeAnn.
HALLENBECK — In Carthage Area Hospital, Feb. 19, 2021, to Donald Hallenbeck and Rebekah Wallington, Carthage, a daughter, Saphira Donna Lynn.
HARO-ESTRADA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 13, 2021, to Destinee and Jose Haro-Estrada, Watertown, a daughter, Amelya Rose.
HERNANDEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 13, 2021, to Janet Rohrman and Angel Hernandez, Fort Drum, a son, Luka Josiah.
JAMES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 14, 2021, to Jenna and CHristian James, Watertown, a son, Declan Michael.
KOMONDOR — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Feb. 2, 2021, to Brianna and Mark Komondor, Lowville, a daughter, Juniper Morgan.
LANTIER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 16, 2021, to Chelsea Chambers and Gregory Lantier, Theresa, twin daughter, Bailey Lynn, and son, Bentley Michael.
McDONALD — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Feb. 19, 2021, to Elizabeth Oney and Jacob McDonald, DeKalb Junction, a daughter, Evelyn Grace.
MILLS — In Carthage Area Hospital, Feb. 14, 2021, to Joshua and Jessica Mills, Watertown, a daughter, Lavella Mae.
MONTROY — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Feb. 15, 2021, to Payton Montroy and Lauren Sharpe, Lisbon, a daughter, Josephine Louise.
MOSTYN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Jan. 27, 2021, to Eliza Rennie and Terence Mostyn, Lowville, a daughter, Alayna Faith.
NORTZ — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Feb. 11, 2021, to Cassidy O’Donnell and Hunter Nortz, Carthage, a daughter, Hadley Louise.
OGO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 13, 2021, to Julia and VIncent Ogo, Watertown, a son, Gabriel Abimael.
ROGGIE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Feb. 8, 2021, to Kelly and Marcus Roggie, Croghan, a son, Colton Andrew.
RONDEAU — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 12, 2021, to Rachael Laboy-Moran and Paul Rondeau, Watertown, a son, Caden Miles.
SNYDER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 12, 2021, to Stephanie Snyder, Watertown, a daughter, Miracle Jeanne.
SWANSON — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Feb. 14, 2021, to Kali Smitha nd Dyllon Swanson, Lowville, a son, Atticus Jeffrey.
TODESCHINI — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Feb. 9, 2021, to Lindsey and Lee Todeschini, Greig, a son, Hayden Matthew.
VALIS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Jan. 16, 2021, to Beth and Terrance Valis, Port Leyden, a son, Raylan James.
WALLS — In Carthage Area Hospital, Feb. 20, 2021, to Bradley Walls and Alexus VanAcker, Black River, a daughter, Leona Joeann.
WILLISTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 11, 2021, to Jaclyn and Cody Williston, Fort Drum, a daughter, Candice Ann.
YOUNG — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 11, 2021, to Jennie Brown and Todd Young, Gouverneur, a son, Liam.
ZELLER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 14, 2021, to Clarissa and Andrew Zeller, Adams, a son, Colton Jace.
