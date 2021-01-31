Births
BOMBARDIER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 18, 2021, to Ashley Armstrong and Jeffrey Bombardier, Watertown, a son, Cole Matthew.
CANTU — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 16, 2021, to Chelsea Williams and Justin Cantu, Watertown, a daughter, Lilly Mae.
CHRISTMAN — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Jan. 14, 2021, to Caleb and Samantha Christman, Hammond, a daughter, Claire Diana.
CRING — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 13, 2021, to Angela Rotella and Andre Cring, Sackets Harbor, a son, Emilio Harold.
HENRY — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Jan. 16, 2021, to Dale Henry and Kelly Herne, a daughter, Luci Lux.
HOLDER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 19, 2021, to Jayne White and Jordan Holder, Watertown, a daughter, Paisley Mae.
KIRSCHNER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 20, 2021, to Holly Hollenbeck, Watertown, a son, Zed Benson.
KLOS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 18, 2021, to Andrea and Jacob Klos, Watertown, a son, Anson James.
LILLIE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 13, 2021, to Kaylee Kerr, Watertown, and Jonathan Lillie, Adams, a son, Liam Anthony.
MORRISON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 15, 2021, to Savannah and Anthony Morrison, Watertown, a daughter, Raina Scarlett.
MUNOZ — In Carthage Area Hospital, Jan. 24, 2021, to Jay and Alysa Munoz, Evans Mills, a daughter, Zoey Jayne.
POTTER — In Carthage Area Hospital, Jan. 20, 2021, to Beverly Wandron, Watertown, a daughter, Annalise Riley Jade.
RIOS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 15, 2021, to Maria Saenz and Elias Rios, Fort Drum, a daughter, Mariely Estefania.
SCHAFER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 16, 2021, to Marissa Hickman and Joseph Schafer, Watertown, a daughter, Adelina LeeAnne Dawn.
TRAINHAM — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 17, 2021, to Karrie and Patrick Trainham, Chaumont, a daughter, Lana Lucille.
WILLIAMS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 15, 2021, to Stacy and Shawn Williams, Watertown, a son, Jonathan Samuel.
