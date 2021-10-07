Book donations sought

Friends of Flower Memorial Library will hold its annual sale to benefit the library from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1 at the library, 229 Washington St., Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

The Friends of the Flower Memorial Library are seeking donations for the 2021 annual Fall Book Sale. Needed are hardcover and paperback fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks in good condition. Donations will be accepted by appointment at the Library’s Circulation Desk. Call the library at 315-785-7706.

