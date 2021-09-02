books purchased for neighborhood center

Together with Scholastic’s Literacy Partnership Program, the Friends of Hepburn Library of Colton purchased more than 300 books for the Colton, Pierrepont, Parishville Neighborhood Center. Families who visit the center will be able to select books from birth levels through ninth grade. Pictured, from left, are Sandy Huckle, Neighborhood Center director; and Lorraine Gowing and Barbara Decker, Friends of Hepburn Library of Colton. Submitted photo
