Bowling league completes season

LOWVILLeE — League treasurer, Carl Widrickhe, presented awards during the George Ingersoll Memorial League bowling banquet held April 25 at Lewis Lanes.
The roll-off winners were Riverside Rustics with a total of 3,780 pins. Curtis Lehman, Sawyer Roes, Warren Nafziger, Titus Zehr and Pat Flynn were on the team. Second place winners, with a total of 3,653 pins were the team of Pete Willsie, Andrew Durant, Rob Newman, William Washington and Mike Durant, sponsored by Willsie Graphics and Apparel.
High team, single was achieved by Rose Bowl with a 1,361. High average was Derek Crouse with a 232. High individual triple scratch was Al Rivers with a 788. High individual single scratch was Keith Seelley and Mike Durant with 300s. Most improved bowler was Curtis Lehman from 198 average to 8 to 15 average. High individual triple with handicap was Sawyer Rose with an 850 high individual single with handicap was Carl Widrick, 324.
