Boyfriend preoccupied with her previous relationship

Dear Abby,
My sister “Darby” and I are in our 20s and confused about the relationship she is in. She’s 23 and has been dating a 22-year-old man. They fight a lot because he can’t stop talking about her ex-boyfriend. He says he visualizes her having sex with him, and is frustrated with himself for not being able to get the images out of his head. Is there a name for this particular problem, and how can Darby work with it?
Supportive Sis In The West
Yes, actually, there are two names for this “condition.” They are obsession and jealousy, and both are signs of potential control issues. Stay close to your sister and be there for her, because this young man’s behavior is a red flag.
Darby and her boyfriend are both adults. I assume neither came to the relationship wrapped in cellophane. His fixation should not be hers (or yours) to fix. Because he can’t get the images out of his head, he should schedule a few sessions with a licensed psychotherapist, since his problem will continue the longer he is in the dating world.
Dear Abby,
I moved in with my boyfriend six years ago. A year ago, his adult daughter decided she would have all her internet purchases sent to his home. Abby, these packages arrive every day, all week long. I’m tired of it. I think she’s a spend-aholic.
I told him at the beginning of our relationship that I would never come between him and his daughter. But it has become a bit much. She calls him for every little thing. Now she has started asking him to help with his granddaughter’s homework. I have two adult children of my own and grandchildren. Am I overreacting? I’m ready to move out and on.
Over It And Out
Before moving out and on, discuss this with your boyfriend of six years. His daughter seems to be unusually dependent for an adult. Is there a reason why she’s doing these things? Could she be fearful that the packages she’s ordering could be stolen from her porch? Does her daughter need more help academically than she is able to provide? The answers to those questions could be enlightening. After you get those answers, there will be time to make a rational (rather than emotional) decision about the status of the relationship you have with her father.
Dear Abby,
My father-in-law died a couple of months ago, and since then my mother-in-law insists that one of her kids spend the night with her. She told them that “people” have told her she should not spend a night alone for at least a year.
This is causing grief and bitterness because my husband has explained to her that when he stayed the first two weeks, he left me at home alone, and it was time she started facing things and move on.
What are the obligations of the children when a parent dies? His mother doesn’t need them financially. Are we being too hard on her, or does she need to seek help with moving on? We are afraid that if she keeps this up, she’s going to push herself into an early grave or drive her kids away.
Tired of Sleeping Alone
My deepest sympathy to your mother-in-law for her loss, but it is not the responsibility of an adult child to leave his (or her) spouse to sleep with Mama for a year. A week or two, perhaps — but certainly not a year.
His mother should talk to her clergyperson or doctor about joining a grief support group to help her through this difficult time. And if she’s afraid to be alone in the house — and she’s an animal lover — a solution to that could be for her to adopt a dog from an animal rescue organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.