Running the table after an early season loss, the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club claimed the regular season championship of Ken Cring Memorial Basketball League with a 56-41 win over The Heat on Sunday at the Preston Carlisle Youth Athletic Center court on Sunday.
“The guys did job after that early loss. We played two games that day and we just weren’t playing together,” said OBGC Coach Ryan Geary.
The team will enter next this weekend’s playoffs as the number one seed. Games will be staged at St. Joseph’s Gym in Malone
On Sunday Coach Geary honored four seniors in Scott Oshier, Hugh Colburn, Connor O’Shea, Ian Premo and Nick Davison and the group put an imprint on their final home game.
Colburn scored 10 of his team-high 19 points in ther first quarter, Oshier buried three 3-pointers scoring 11 points, Davison scored five points and enjoyed his self-proclaimed “part-time point guard” role and Premo and O’Shea supplied physical on the ball defense.
Coach Geary’s team jumped out to a 13-5 first quarter lead and steadily expanded it to 41-26 through three quarters. William Dumphrey went 3-3 from the foul line scoring five points, Trenton Johnson added two points and Connor O’Shea added one point.
Reiley Smyth scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the second half to lead the Heat and Zach Borman dropped in eight points. Lincoln Jarvis added four points.
