Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Showers early becoming a steady light rain later in the day. Thunder possible. High 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.