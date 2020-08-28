Brenda Beebe

Brenda Lee Beebe, 70, of Chateaugay passed away August 26, 2020 at the Alice Hyde Medical Center, Malone, NY.
Born on August 25, 1950 in Champlain, NY, she was the daughter of Homer and Viola (St. Andrews) Beebe.
Brenda worked several jobs and was well known and loved by everyone. She enjoyed listening to music, playing bingo and cards and especially being with her family and friends. She loved all the children whom she babysat for, who would call her “Nana”.
Brenda is survived by a brother and two sisters, Homer Beebe, Joyce Beebe, and Charlene Hagredy and her husband, Jerry all of Syracuse; several nieces and nephews; as well as extended family.
She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Larry; two sisters, Linda Cameron and Sandra Soulia.
Calling hours will be held at the Chateaugay Funeral Home on Sunday, August 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. In accordance with current health restrictions, those in attendance are asked to observe the use of facial coverings and social distancing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church on Monday, August 31 at 11 a.m.
Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Chateaugay.
Donations in Brenda’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are with the Chateaugay Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.