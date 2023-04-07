Bruce A. Smith, 65, of Burke, NY passed away April 3rd, 2023 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, VT, with his family by his side.
Born on September 22nd, 1957 in Malone, NY, he was the son of the late Maynard and Florence (Guerin) Smith.
He married and later divorced Cindy Webb. Bruce later married Debbie Bombard and they have spent 28 happy years together.
Bruce graduated from Chateaugay Central School in the class of 1975. Shortly after graduating, he worked as a laborer for Bob’s Tree Service in Casper Wyoming. He later worked for Harpel Drilling which he always had many stories about working on the oil riggs, in Casper, WY. Bruce then entered into a partnership of business with B&D Ditch Witch in Casper, WY, before starting his own business in Buffalo, WY, called Smith’s Detailing & Reconditioning. He then returned to Malone, NY, where he settled into Rick Ellis Ford in Fort Covington, NY. Then moving to Rick Ellis Pontiac in Malone, NY where he worked for 28 years as a Collision Manager before retiring in 2020 due to his health. Bruce was also a member of the Burke Volunteer Fire Dept.
He enjoyed reading, fishing, outdoor grilling, country music, NASCAR, karaoke, and rides in his side by side with Deb and family. Most Importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and all of his precious grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Smith of Burke, NY; his children, Jason Smith of Astoria, NY and Monique (Smith) Thewo and her husband Staiva Thewo of Beijing, China; a step son, Tim Lamica Jr. of Burke, NY; his grandchildren, Almanzo Smith, Chikondi (Chiko) Thewo both of Beijing, China, Travis Lamica of Burke, NY, and Torie Lamica of West Chazy, NY; his brothers, Vance Smith and his wife Henrietta of Chateaugay, NY and Dale Smith and his companion Deb Harrigan of Burke, NY; his sisters, Sandra Harmon of Riverside, CA, Linda Ashlaw of Burke, NY, Bonnie Debyah and her husband Bob of Casper, WY; a brother in law Tom Moore of Malone; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Maynard and Florence Smith; his brother Donald Smith; and his sisters, Helen Reynolds, Leaann Houserman, and Doris Moore.
Per Bruce’s wishes, no services will be held. Instead, a celebration of life will be announced in the summer. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home.
Donations in Bruce’s memory may be made to the Burke Volunteer Fire Dept. and St. Jude children’s Hospital.
