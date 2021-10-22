COPY DESK NOTE: Remember to search local paragraphs and brieflies EACH DAY to insure timely placement of both of these small but important items that frequently don’t make it to a budget entry
ABBASS:
[leftover and new] LC COURT WRAP: print only (28 inches)
[leftover and new] LC BLOTTER: (5 inches)
(Sunday B-1 Lead) LC BUDGET: An overview of the draft tentative budget presented by Ryan Piche in committee meetings on Tuesday. (about 30-35 inches + provided art/graphics)
GAFFNEY CHARGES: A Copenhagen man with a long history of domestic abuse resulting in prison time was issued six charges by state police on Thursday including one felony. btw... this was the mail carrier incident. Lots of details Keller. (8-10 inches)
RECOGNITION AWARDS: The Tug Hill Commission presented the village of Deferiet and the Martinsburg Historial Society with Community Recognition Awards at their annual meeting for their respective work on a $100,000 playground project and the restoration of inactive and abandoned cemetaries. (12-14 inches + provided art)
AVALLONE:
BURT:
(Monday Extra Center) WCSD PLAYGROUNDS: Work planned in 2019, with funds earmarked for playgrounds, hasn’t happened yet due to reallocation of funds and resources to other projects as well as COVID screwing things up. Kara photos
FOX:
(Saturday A-3 Center) MASONIC TEMPLE: Renovations to resume in the spring -- 12 inches with Kara photos
(Sunday A-1 Center) MAYOR ELECTION: City council race is turning into a referendum on Mayor Smith
CANDIDATE PROFILES
GAULT:
(Sunday B-1 -3) MASON PROFILE: Profile on Marty Mason, Republican for Cape Vincent town supervisor. (20 inches, Kara orchestrating photo)
(Sunday B-1 -4) WILEY PROFILE: Profile on Dan Wiley, Democrat for Cape Vincent town supervisor. (23 inches, Kara art)
MUIR:
(Saturday A-1 Lead) BARN FIRE FOLLOW: Family thanks community for help
BRIEFLY: DSS: Building closed after boiler issue
(Saturday A-3 -3) DRUG DEALER: Watertown dealer sentenced to more than 12 years in fed prison
WHEELER:
SLAW REPORTERS
ADDISON:
BECKSTEAD:
(Saturday A-1 -4) MASSENA FISHING. Massena’s fishing opportunities will be highlighted nationally on the Discovery Channel. Television coverage of the General Tire Stage Five Presented by Berkley on the St. Lawrence River in Massena will be showcased across two two-hour episodes, premiering at 7 a.m. Saturday and Oct. 30. (30 inches, with file photo)
(Sunday A-1 Lead) VILLAGE RETIREMENT. The village of Massena is currently looking at a 31.8% increase in its Police and Fire Retirement Contribution System payment. Treasurer Kevin Felt told village trustees this week that the estimated bill for that payment is $561,195. (13 inches, with file photo)
CURATOLO:
(Saturday A-3 Lead) REDI & FORT - Fort de la Presentation Association’s $1.2 million grant from the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) is complete. (---inches with photo)
(Sunday B-1 Lead) 2022 BUDGET - On Nov. 1 during a special Ogdensburg City Council meeting, City Manager Stephen P. Jellie and Comptroller Angela Gray will present the 2022 preliminary budget. (24 inches)
GAGLIARDI:
COURT WRAP BLOTTER TOWN COUNCIL: Renee Azzopardi is running for Potsdam town council as a Republican and Conservative. 12 inches.
(Saturday A-3 -4) GHOST HUNTERS: Two Tik Tokers are hunting ghosts this Sunday in Russell and Edwards. 12 inches.
Saturday coverage (SLAW):
(Sunday B-1 Center) Saturday coverage (JEFF): Pumpkin derby at JCC -- Ben with Kara photos
Sunday coverage:
Saturday A-1
Lead: BARN FIRE FOLLOW (Muir)
Center: HAUNTED WALK (Kara standalone)
-3: HRS_Lisa_Hochul Harris infrastructure
-4: MASSENA FISHING (Beckstead)
Saturday A-3
Lead: REDI & FORT (Curatola)
Center: MASONIC TEMPLE (Fox)
-3: DRUG DEALER (Muir)
-4: GHOST HUNTERS (Gagliardi)
Sunday A-1
Lead: VILLAGE RETIREMENT (Beckstead)
Center: MAYOR ELECTION (Fox)
-3: WIRE (Lawmakers decry ‘alarming’ hunger in US military families -- Cathie has attached to A-1)
Sunday B-1
Lead: LC BUDGET (Abbass)
Center: PUMPKIN DERBY (Muir)
-3: MASON PROFILE (Gault)
-4: WILEY PROFILE (Gault)
Monday Extra
A-1 Center: WCSD PLAYGROUNDS (Burt)
