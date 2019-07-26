COPY DESK NOTE: Remember to search local paragraphs and brieflies EACH DAY to insure timely placement of both of these small but important items that frequently don’t make it to a budget entry
ABBASS:
(Sunday B-1 Lead) BASSELIN HOUSE: After another near-sale, Croghan’s unofficial historian is on a quest to find a way to buy the house to turn it into a community meeting center with either apartments or a bed and breakfast in part of the building to help keep it paying for itself. The challenge now is how to make that happen. (15-17 inches + provided art)
(Sunday B-1 -4) COMMUNITY BRAINSTORM: Port Leyden will be holding a community brainstorming session on July 30 to find a way to keep the current momentum going with some input from the Tug Hill Commission, Snowbelt Housing and Lewis County Economic Development. (12-15 inches + ?? art... maybe jUlie maybe provided)
COPS_Lewis
AVALLONE:
BELANGER:
FOX:
(Saturday A-1 Lead) FORT DRUM HOUSING - National survey says that Fort Drum on-post housing is ranked 8th in all army installations. It contradicts another survey that said half of families complaind about housing onpost. 20 inches.
(Saturday A-1 -3) NEW GARRISON COMMANDER - press release coming about ceremony for new garrison commander.
(Saturday A-3 -2) ALLISON CROSSMAN - She’s now a part of the lawsuit regarding the mayor’s race. 7 inches.
BRIEFLY-MILLEY CONFIRMED - Senate confirms Milley to joints chief of staff
Cops
(Sunday A-3 Center) Going to Christmas in July in Henderson on Saturday
SCHINDLER:
(Saturday A-7/8) MARTINSBURG CELEBRATION — In honor of local War of 1812 veteran and POW Shadrach Snell from Martinsburg. Slated for Sunday, Aug. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Martinsburg Cemetary. Little over 17 inches with reporter art.
(Sunday A-1 Center) Taber Montgomery: 41 inches WDT_Taber Montgomery_Stained Glass SJ Historical wrap of all projects/funding for six town comm fund
WOLF:
(Sunday B-2 -2) WOLF_PARKSTEAD: Seven apartment complexes across the north country have received new names in the owner’s effort to consolidated its branding. 10 inches (Times staff report byline)
(Saturday A-3 Lead) WOLF_CAPE AMBULANCE: A local nonprofit wants to bolster the Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad, which months ago bounced back from near dissolution, by fundraising for a new ambulance. Length TBD (short).
CORRECTION_AIRPORT MONEY (typo): Due to a reporter’s error, a story in Friday’s Times misdentified the possible use of a marketing grant for the Watertown International Airport. The grant secured by Patty Ritchie could help secure a second air carrier.
SLAW REPORTERS
BECKSTEAD:
(Saturday A-2) MASSENA METH. Several agencies responded to the Massena Walmart parking lot on July 24 after a Massena man was allegedly found making methamphetamine in his vehicle. Village police charged Ryan J. Grimshaw, 36, of 228 Trippany Road with a felony count of second-degree unlawful manufacturer of methamphetamine and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance at 6:20 p.m. (10 inches, with stock photo)
(Saturday A-1 -4) ALCOA UPDATE. Contract negotiations between Alcoa and the United Steelworkers are ongoing. “Alcoa is still working w/ their actuaries to cost out & analyze our proposals. We expect to hear from Alcoa soon. We continue to work under the terms of the old contract,” union officials said in a July 24 message to their members. (10 inches, with file photo)
(Saturday A-1 Center) LOUISVILLE FIRE. Still waiting to get information about the Thursday night fire(s) in Louisville. Messages have been left for one of the chiefs to return my call. Tom has already posted a brief with photos from Chris Lenney.
(Sunday B-1 -3) AFRICAN DRUMMING. Len Mackey and Friends entertained an audience with African drumming, singing and dancing Friday as part of the Tri-Town Summer Festival. (15-20 inches, with Chris Lenney photos)
ECKERT:
(Sunday B-3 Center) MUSEUM RESTORATION_A grant application was submitted to state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation’s Historic Preservation Program grant funding by the village of Potsdam seeking $176,121 to renovate the about-100-year-old lancet windows in the Potsdam Museum. The windows come from the days when the building was originally use as a church in the late 1800s/early 1900s. With Eckert and Lenney photos.
(Saturday A-3 -4) JOHNSON SUPPRESSION_Roy Johnson, the man charged with possessing and promoting about a dozen images of child porn, had the physical evidence against him suppressed following a hearing this week, leaving the district attorney’s office to determine if they can either still take the case to trial or dismiss the 22 counts against Johnson and reindict the case on other evidence they’re alleged to have against him. Estimated 8 inches.
(Saturday A-7/8) DENNIS PLEA_Morris Dennis takes plea deal, admitting he tried to send a picture of a penis to a child via internet in Massena, in exchange for avoiding a sentence of life in prison. The plea comes just days after he fired a previous attorney he was going to “put hands on” while arguing in a holding cell before his appearance. Estimated 10 inches.
(Saturday A-7/8) (PRINT ONLY) REESE PLEA_Cut from the print version of July 25 court wrap, Kenneth B. Reese, 28, of 615 Morris St., Ogdensburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office to be admitted for treatment and, if successful, he would be sentenced to five years of probation. If unsuccessful, there is no sentencing commitment. 9 inches
GRASER
(Sunday B-2) FAMILY REUNION: Families tend to get together during Ogdensburg’s Seaway Festival on Saturday
MENDE:
(Sunday A-1 Lead) BUS DRIVERS - As a new school year approaches, many north country school districts are struggling to find substitute bus drivers, partly because new state rules make it tougher to pass the required driving test. Some have also found it difficult to fill full-time bus driver jobs, but school officials who were contacted in St. Lawrence and Jefferson County said having a list of sub drivers is a more pressing problem. (WITH PIC)
(Sunday A-1 -3) MULT-USE TRAIL : Next, 27-mile section of SLC’s multi-use trail will officially open Aug. 3
Saturday A-1
Lead: FT. DRUM HOUSING (Fox)
Center: LOUISVILLE FIRES (Beckstead)
-3: GARRISON COMMANDER (Fox)
-4: ALCOA UPDATE (Beckstead)
SATURDAY A-3
Lead: CAPE AMBULANCE (Wolf)
Center: BLOCK PARTY (Sydney wild art)
-3: ALLISON CROSSMAN (Fox)
-4: JOHNSON SUPPRESSION (Eckert)
SATURDAY A-2
MASSENA METH (Beckstead)
SATURDAY A-7/8
MARTINSBURG CELEBRATION (Schindler)
DENNIS PLEA (Eckert)
REESE PLEA (Eckert)
SUNDAY A-1
Lead: BUS DRIVERS (Mende)
Center: STAINED GLASS (Montgomery)
-3: MULTIUSE TRAIL (Mende)
SUNDAY B-1
Lead: BASSELIN HOUSE (Abbass)
Center: CHRISTMAS JULY (Fox)
-3: AFRICAN DRUMMING (Beckstead)
-4: COMMUNITY BRAINSTORM (Abbass)
SUNDAY B-3
MUSEUM RESTORATION (Eckert)
PARKSTEAD (Wolf)
SUNDAY B-2
FAMILY REUNION (Graser)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.