CARTHAGE — Dale A. Klock, president and CEO of Carthage Savings, has announced that at the Association’s Annual Meeting in March Bridget Fetterly was appointed executive vice president/operations.
Ms. Fetterly, Carthage High School graduate, holds an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Jefferson Community College. She served four years in the military were she achieved the rank of Sergeant. Bridget joined the Carthage Savings family in August 2008. She has worked in various areas of the association, and became associate vice president/retail banking manger in January 2011. In May of 2014 she became the associate vice president of operations and in 2018 ,vice president of operations.
In 2019 Ms. Fetterly attended the 10-D Security in Latham and received a Banking ISO Certification. In April of 2022, she attended the Bank Technology Management School through the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisc.
Ms. Fetterly is an active community member, serving as Carthage Free Library Board of Trustees president and is an active member of Friends of the Library. She is also a member of the Carthage Lion’s Club. Carthage Savings was founded in 1888, has approximately $300 million in assets, and serves Jefferson, Lewis and southern St. Lawrence counties. For more information about the bank visit www.carthagesavinqs.com.
