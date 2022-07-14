By the numbers

Great Value Toasted Sliced Almonds 10 ounces

July 2021 — $1.98

July 2022 — $6.12

+209%

Sam’s Choice Sweet

Hawaiian Hamburger Buns, 15 ounces, 8 count

July 2021 — $2.50

July 2022 — $3.34

+33.6%

— Walmart

Gasoline

New York state average

Currently — $4.754

One year ago — $3.197

+48.7%

— AAA

Milk

Average gallon of whole milk

Retail price January $4.26

Retail price June $4.63

+8.68%

—USDA

Eggs

Average price of a dozen eggs in the United States

 July 2021 — $1.64

July 2022 — $2.70

+64.63%

—St. Louis FED

