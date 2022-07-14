By the numbers
Great Value Toasted Sliced Almonds 10 ounces
July 2021 — $1.98
July 2022 — $6.12
+209%
Sam’s Choice Sweet
Hawaiian Hamburger Buns, 15 ounces, 8 count
July 2021 — $2.50
July 2022 — $3.34
+33.6%
— Walmart
Gasoline
New York state average
Currently — $4.754
One year ago — $3.197
+48.7%
— AAA
Milk
Average gallon of whole milk
Retail price January $4.26
Retail price June $4.63
+8.68%
—USDA
Eggs
Average price of a dozen eggs in the United States
July 2021 — $1.64
July 2022 — $2.70
+64.63%
—St. Louis FED
