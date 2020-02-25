POTSDAM - The Colton-Pierrepont Central boys basketball team saw its season end in a 66-34 loss to top-seeded Chateaugay in the Section 10 Class D quarterfinals on Saturday at SUNY Potsdam’s Jerry Welsh Gymnasium.
The East Division champion Bulldogs broke away from a one-point game with a 6-0 spurt to move in front 9-2, forcing Colton-Pierrepont coach Nate Pike to burn an early timeout with 3:38 showing on the clock. The CCS start came off the hands of two-time East Division MVP Jonah McDonald, who scored all nine points on three shots from behind the arc in what turned out to be the beginning of the end for the Colts.
Walker Martin paced the Bulldogs with a game-high 24 points, tossed in four of the team’s 11 triples, and added five of both assists and steals to the victory. McDonald finished with 20 points and also had five assists and five steals – all in the first half.
CCS senior Logan Secore contributed five points, five rebounds and five steals to the playoff win, while Silas Lewis and Aiden Tam both came off the bench and scored six points each. Jed McDonald and Carson Richards completed the Chateaugay scoring with three and two points, respectively.
Senior Aiden Knight led Colton-Pierrepont (4-17) with 12 points. Sophomore Billy LaPierre had seven points and classmate Noah Rousell six, as Cody Francis, Timmy Farns and Harlee Besio finished with three points each.
The Bulldogs, who improved to 21-0 with the win and entered the sectional tournament as the top-ranked Class D team in the state, will now face Heuvelton in the semifinals on Tuesday at Jerry Welsh Gymnasium starting at 7:45 p.m. Hermon-DeKalb and defending sectional and state tournament champion Harrisville square off in the first game of the night at 6 p.m. The Class D championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 2:45 p.m. back at SUNY Potsdam.
The other games played this past Saturday saw Heuvelton upend Lisbon 89-55, Harrisville handle Hammond 81-49 and H-D drop Edwards-Knox 71-28.
CLASS D GIRLS
In the Class D quarterfinals held at Jerry Welsh Gymnasium in Potsdam on Sunday, Colton-Pierrepont fell to top-seeded Hammond 76-18, Chateaugay outlasted St. Regis Falls 39-28, defending champion Edwards-Knox beat Harrisville 67-50 and Heuvelton halted Hermon-DeKalb 51-37.
The semifinal matchups slated for Wednesday at Potsdam Central’s Gillette Saunders PE Complex gym will see Heuvelton and Chateaugay square off a 6 p.m. and E-K take on Hammond at 7:45 p.m. The Class D final is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. back at Jerry Welsh Gymnasium.
Hammond 76, C-P 18: Hammond’s full court press produced three steals in the first two minutes of the game and the Devils used a different stages of their defense to hold the Colts’ scoreless in the first half.
Avery Kenyon led the winning offense with a 30-point effort that included the 1,000th-point of her career. Kyle Vaugh added 12 points, followed by Landree Kenyon with nine, Kelsey Bennett with eight, Alyvia Crosby with four and Sadey Sprabary with three.
Alexis Cuthbert paced the Lady Colts with seven points followed by Kiana Hogle with six, Isabelle Vacarro three and Jayleigh Jacot with one.
Chateaugay 39, SRF 28: Chloe Champagne led the winning offense with 14 points. She also had six steals. Anna Bleakley finished with six steals and seven points while Grace Jarvis and Kaitlyn Morgan contributed five points each.
Kitty Arcadi tallied nine points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Saints. Leah Walker chipped in eight points while Rhea Work fashioned seven points and eight rebounds.
