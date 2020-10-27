Colton-Pierrepont notched a pair of wins in less than 24 hours while Parishville-Hopkinton remained undefeated with a Sunday afternoon matinee decision over Brushton-Moira in NAC East Division varsity boys soccer action this past weekend.
FRIDAY GAMES
C-P 5, SRF 0: At St. Regis Falls, the Colts carried a 1-0 lead into halftime on an unassisted goal by Ted Farns before breaking away in the second half for the convinving win. Farns finished with two goals and an assist. Cody Francis, Lachlan Johnson and Chris St. Andrews struck for the other goals while Nathaniel Lemieux and Mike Schwartfigure each tallied a solo assist.
Harlee Besio handled the two shots he faced backstopping the shutout. Derek Provost recorded 16 saves for the Saints (0-4).
In the other NAC varsity boys soccer games played Friday, Chateaugay outlasted East rival Brushton-Moira 2-1 while a pair of West Division games saw Lisbon overcome Hermon-DeKalb 3-1, Heuvelton beat Morristown 5-1 and Harrisville blank Hammond 3-0.
Chateaugay 2, BMC 1: In a matchup of winless teams played at Brushton, Justin Kennedy opened the scoring for the host Panthers but Ethan Cook pulled the Bulldogs even with nine minutes left in the first half off an assist from Lucas Monette. The duo switched roles in producing the game-winner 14 minutes into the second half.
SATURDAY GAMES
C-P 2, BMC 0: At Swift Field in South Colton on Saturday, Oliver Johnson connected for a goal in each half, the first assisted by Cody Francis and the second by Aiden Hoose as the Colts (5-2) turned back the Panthers (0-5).
Harlee Besio was counted on to make a pair of saves working the crease for the win while George Webb and Jacob Gagnon combined to stop 11 shots in the losing cause.
The other varsity boys soccer games played Saturday took place in the Central Division where OFA blanked Massena 2-0, Canton pulled away from Potsdam 4-0 and Franklin Academy dropped Salmon River 5-1.
OFA 2, Massena 0: At Mike Nicholas Field in Massena, the visiting Blue Devils (5-1) got a pair of second-half goals from Karson LaRose in handing the Red Raiders their third loss in five days to open the 2020 season.
David Vernsey blocked seven shots in posting the shutout while Ethan Chatterton had a dozen saves for Massena.
Canton 4, Potsdam 0: At the Potsdam turf field, the teams were scoreless through the first half before the Golden Bears reeled off four goals over the final 21 minutes of regulation to remain unbeaten through five games. Christopher Schuckers netted the only goal Canton would need in the 19th minute. After an own-goal made it 2-0 six minutes later, Colin Taylor sealed the win with back-to-back tallies in the 28th and 30th minutes.
Parker Hunt recorded just one saves backstopping the shutout while Ansen Herrick turned aside 15 shots for the Sandstoners.
FA 5, Salmon River 1: At Malone, the Huskies built a 3-1 halftime lead before going on to end the Shamrocks’ three-game win streak. Trent King had the opening goal for FA and set up the first of two straight by Ryan Johnston before Hans Schumacher sealed the win with a pair of unassisted goal a minute apart early in the second half.
Cayde Lazore-Jacobs scored the lone Salmon River goal off an assist from Jared Showen.
SUNDAY GAME
P-H 4, BMC 1: At Parishville on Sunday, the host Panthers got off to a fast start when Peyton Snell connected in the third minute off an assist from Jon Snell but didn’t break away from the visiting Panthers, who were playing their third game in three days, until the start of the second half where they pounded out their other three goals in the first seven minutes.
“We just couldn’t find the net in the first half,” noted coach Tony Engstrom.
Brandon Wilkes netted what would hold up as the game-winner just two minutes into the second half assisted by Stuart Ayers. Avery Zenger made it 3-1 a minute later off an assist from Jon Snell before Ayers capped the decisive scoring surged with an unassisted goal.
Gavin Allen spoiled P-H’s bid for the shutout with 2:53 remaining when he finished off a play set up by Justin Kennedy.
Caleb Knowles stopped two shots in the winning effort while Jacob Gagnon had eight saves for BMC (0-6).
