FORT COVINGTON - The Colton-Pierrepont varsity girls basketball team steadily pulled away to a 38-18 NAC interdivisional win on the road over Salmon River Central on Wednesday,
Landree Chamberlain tossed through 15 points as the Lady Colts (5-8) broke out to a commanding 20-8 halftime lead. Alexus Cuthbert chipped in eight points followed by Isabelle Vaccaro with five and Emma Clemo with four while Jaeleigh Jacot, Kiana Hogle and Malie Hogle all finished with two.
For the Lady Shamrocks (3-12), Kamea Thomas tallied six points followed by Kiyahna Thompson with four, Lindsay Martin with three and Jacobi Mitchell with two while Takaieren’t Tabor, Meg Martin and Mia Leroux each netted a free throw.
The Lady Colts continue their busy week Friday with an interdivisional game at home against Morristown starting at 7:15 p.m. while Salmon River is slated to play at NAC Central rival Gouverneur on Monday.
In a nonleague girls game played Wednesday, Hermon-DeKalb turned back LaFargeville 55-47.
BOYS GAMES
In NAC varsity boys basketball action Wednesday, Madrid-Waddington downed East rival St. Regis Falls 81-35 and Harrisville earned a 68-43 West Division win over Edwards-Knox while nonleague matchups saw Brushton-Moira beat Saranac Lake 63-50 and Chateaugay stop Beekmantown 59-31.
Wednesday: C-P at Salmon River 6 p.m.,
