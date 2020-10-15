Colton-Pierrepont improved to 2-0 with a win at St. Lawrence Central while Parishville-Hopkinton regrouped from a season-opening loss to salvage a 2-2 tie at home with Chateaugay in NAC East Division varsity girls soccer action Wednesday afternoon.
C-P 2, SLC 0: At Brasher Falls, Abeni Payne finished off an assist from Kaitlyn Houston midway through the second half and the Lady Colts (2-0) made it hold up as the game-winner. Alexus Cuthbert added the insurance maker with three minutes remaining and Kendall LaMora fielded the two shots she faced in backstopping the shutout.
Hannah Agans made 10 saves for the Lady Larries (0-2).
Both teams are slated to be back in action Friday with C-P host Madrid-Waddington at Swift Field in South Colton and SLC traveling to Chateaugay. Both games kick-off at 4 p.m.
P-H 2, Chateaugay 2 (OT): At Chateaugay, the host Panthers (0-1-1) twice rallied from one-goal deficits to forge a tie with the Lady Bulldogs (1-0-1).
Olivia Cook opened the scoring for the visiting squad off a direct kick five minutes into the game before Kelly Bloom converted on a corner kick by Kaitlyn Kirk in the 17th minute to send the teams into halftime knotted at 1-1.
Ali Johnston restored the Chateaugay lead 10 minutes into the second half assisted by Chloe Champagne before Bloom struck again four minutes later assisted by Avery Collins and the teams went the remaining 26 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime without producing another goal.
Kelsey Farnsworth recorded five saves for P-H while Emma Staples fashioned seven stops the Lady Bulldogs.
“It was your typical Parishville-Hopkinton-Chateaugay girls soccer game,” noted P-H coach Evan Harper. “Both teams were aggressive going to the ball. Both teams scored on their best chances and I thought both goaltenders played quite well.”
“It was definitely an improvement from our first game,” he added.
The Lady Panthers are scheduled to travel to St. Regis Falls on Friday for a game starting at 4:15 p.m.
OTHER GAMES
In West Division games played Wednesday, Norwood-Norfolk rallied to gain a 3-2 decision over Hermon-DeKalb Heuvelton blanked Harrisville 2-0 and Lisbon edged Morristown 1-0 while a pair of Central Division matchups saw Canton stop Salmon River 3-0 and Gouverneur outlast Franklin Academy 2-1.
N-N 3, H-D 2: At DeKalb Junction, Keely Ashley converted on a penalty kick with 11:42 left in regulation as the visiting Lady Flyers rallied from a 2-1 halftime deficit to post the first West Division win in program history.
The Lady Green Demons (0-2) struck for the opening goal three minutes into the game when Audrianna Tehonica connected from long range. Ashley pulled N-N even 10 minutes later before Tehonica restored the lead with 13 minutes left in the first half.
Emma Wells tied the game at 2-2 on a play set up by Jessika Bullock midway through the second half.
Both netminders were credited with 13 saves as Shelby Vallance worked the crease for the win and Emery McQuade handling crease duties for H-D.
The Lady Flyers (1-1) are slated to host West rival Lisbon on Friday at 4 p.m.
Canton 3, Salmon River 0: In a Central Division opener played at Roger Dusharm Field in Canton, the host Lady Golden Bears scored two goals in the final 13 minutes of the first half en route to downing the Lady Shamrocks (1-1, 0-1).
Esther Shipman netted the only goal Canton would need in the 27th minute assisted by Etta Coburn, who finished off a play set up by Hailee Duvall and Maddie Hoy with two minutes left in the half.
Hannah Reed sealed the win with an unassisted goal through a scramble with 13:37 to go in regulation.
Brianna Rogers made four saves working the Canton crease in the first half before Emily Wentworth came on to field another two shots in the second in preserving the shutout. Mia Leroux posted nine stops for Salmon River, which is slated to travel to Ogdensburg on Saturday to take on OFA starting at 10 a.m.
Gouverneur 2, FA 1: At Gouverneur, Torie Salisbury scored with five seconds left to give the Lady Wildcats past the Lady Huskies.
Holly Barton scored the first goal of the game for the Gouverneurt (2-0). Laney Smith assisted on both goals.
Ryleigh McCauley scored for FA (1-1).
Heuvelton 2, Harrisville 0: At Harrisville, Chasity Johnson scored a goal and assisted on a goal from Molly Williams to send Heuvelton past the Pirates (1-1) in Harrisville.
Emma Lafaver made one save for the Bulldogs (1-1).
Lisbon 1, Morristown 0: At Lisbon, Grace Smith made five saves to send the Golden Knights past Morristown (1-1).
Emily Jordan scored off a pass from Ava Murphy in the second half for Lisbon (1-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.