Colton-Pierrepont and Parishville-Hopkinton kept pace with each other atop the East Division standings with shutout wins while Canton blanked Central rival Massena 5-0 in NAC varsity boys soccer action last Saturday.
C-P 3, St. Lawrence Central 0: At Randy Riggs Field in Brasher Falls, the visiting Colts worked their way to a 2-0 halftime lead en route to raising their division leading record to 7-3-1.
Aiden Hoose opened the scoring nine minutes into the game with an unassisted goal. Theo Hughes converted off a corner kick by Nate Lemieux with 5:30 left in the first half before Hoose sealed the win with his second of the game nine minutes into the second half.
Both goalkeepers recorded six saves with Harlee Besio backstopping the shutout and Tommy Storrin handling crease duties for the Larries (3-5).
P-H 7, Chateaugay 0: At Parishville, Stuart Ayers (1 assist) and Peyton Snell broke through for three goals each as the Panthers pushed their undefeated record to 7-0. Brandon Wilkes tallied the other goal while Jon Snell, Conner Hendershot and Lawson Snell each earned an assist and Caleb Knowles fielded the only two shots he faced working the crease for the shutout.
Alex Stout posted three saves for the Bulldogs (3-6).
The other East Division game played Saturday saw Madrid-Waddington earn a 4-3 overtime decision over Brushton-Moira while the lone Central matchup had Canton blanking Massena 5-0.
Canton 5, Massena 0: At Roger Dusharm Field in Canton, the Golden Bears (8-0) broke away from a 1-0 halftime lead to maintain their status atop the Central standings. Ethan Furnia scored the only goal Canton would need with 11 minutes remaining in the first half assisted by Colin Taylor. Rhett Palmer, Nick Estabrooks, Chris Schuckers and Charles Grandaw struck for the second half goal and Parker Hunt stopped the five shots he faced in posting the shutout.
Ethan Chatterton made a dozen saves for the Red Raiders (1-6).
FRIDAY GAMES
A pair of NAC Central Division boys soccer matchups on Friday saw Franklin Academy outscore Massena 5-2 and Canton shade Salmon River 2-1
FA 5, Massena 2: At Malone, the Huskies (6-2) surged their way to a 4-0 halftime lead then held off the Red Raiders (1-5) in the second half for the win.
Ryan Johnston converted off an assist from Ben Monette four minutes into the game. Hans Schumacher then struck for the first of his three goals nine minutes later before Luke Pearsall made it 3-0 in the 31st minute assisted by Jacob Lewis. Schumacher closed out the first-half scoring with a successful penalty kick attempt five minutes later.
Shea Scully helped Massena cut the deficit to 4-2 with back-to-back goals in the fifth and eighth minutes, the first unassisted and the second on a play set up by Aidan MacKenzie.
Schumacher put the game out of reach in the 18th minute with an unassisted goal.
Aiden Langdon stopped 16 shots working the crease for the win while Jacob Bressard recorded 22 stops for the Red Raiders.
Canton 2, Salmon River 1: At Roger Dusharm Field in Canton, the Golden Bears (7-0) built a 2-0 lead on a first-half goal by Rhett Palmer and a second-half tally by Matt Haycook before the Shamrocks pulled to within one on a goal by Chase Lewis with 20 minutes remaining.
Parker Hunt and Chris Downs combined to make seven saves sharing crease duties for Canton while John Miller turned away 10 shots for the Shamrocks.
SUNDAY GAMES
In a pair of NAC varsity boys soccer matchups Sunday, Franklin Academy outscored Central rival Potsdam 4-1 and Chateaugay netted a 3-0 East Division win at St. Regis Falls.
FA 4, Potsdam 1: At Malone, Hans Schumacher generated three first-half goals in leading the Huskies (7-2) past the Sandstoners (0-7). Trent King struck for a second-half goal in the winning effort while Ryan Johnson and Jacob Lewis each logged an assist and Aidan Langdon posted just one save.
Josh Lin broke through for the first Potsdam goal of the season in the final minute of the first half off an assist from netminder Ansen Herrick, who finished with 10 stops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.