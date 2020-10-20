Colton-Pierrepont rermained unbeaten through its first three games with a 1-0 win over Madrid-Waddington and Parishville-Hopkinton blanked St. Regis Falls 3-0 for its first win in NAC East Division varsity girls soccer games played Friday.
C-P 1, M-W 0: At Swift Field in South Colton, Abeni Payne struck for the only goal the Lady Colts would need midway through the second half and Kendall LaMore turned aside the two shots she faced for the shutout.
Alaina Armstrong logged a dozen stops for the Lady Yellowjackets (1-2).
P-H 3, SRF 0: At St. Regis Falls, Kelly Bloom scored late in the first half then early in the second half to spark the Lady Panthers (1-1-1). Kaitlyn Kirk rounded out the scoring off an assist from Kylie Kirk with five seconds left in regulation.
Kelsey Farnsworth had five saves in earning the shutout. Caydence Rondeau blocked 10 shots in the season debut for the Lady Saints.
In the other East Division game played Friday, Chateaugay edged St. Lawrence Central 2-1. The only Central Division contest saw Gouverneur edge Potsdam 1-0 in overtime while West Division action had Lisbon downing Norwood-Norfolk 3-0, Hammond outlasting Morristown 2-1 in overtime and Heuvelton halting Hermon-DeKalb 2-1.
Chateaugay 2, SLC 1: At Chateaugay, Cammi Champagne scored off an assist from Ali Johnston in the 39th minute to give the Lady Bulldogs a 1-0 halftime lead.
Brioanna Foster tied the game midway through the second half before Grace Jarvis broke the deadlock six minutes later assisted by Emma Carlista.
Emma Staples made two saves backstopping the win while Hannah Agans turned away 14 shots for SLC (0-3).
Gouverneur 1, Potsdam 0 (OT): At Gouverneur, Laney Smith converted on a penalty kick three minutes into overtime to lift the Lady Wildcats (3-0) to the win.
Holly Barton stopped three shots in posting the shutout while Taylor Benda made eight saves in the season debut for the Lady Sandstoners.
Lisbon 3, N-N 0: At Norfolk, Emily Jordan scored midway through the first half and then with under three minutes left in regulation to boost the Lady Knights (2-0) past the Lady Flyers (1-2). Leah Warren netted the other goal in the 24th minute of the game. Ava Murphy assisted on the eventual game-winner and Grace Smith had nine saves to earn the shutout.
Shelby Vallance handled 15 shots in the losing cause.
SATURDAY GAMES
In NAC varsity girls soccer matchups Saturday, Brushton-Moira earned a 4-1 East Division decision over Tupper Lake and while Canton played at Central rival Franklin Academy.
BMC 4, Tupper Lake 1: At Brushton, Emma Russell and Teaghan Phelan each fashioned two goals and an assist in helping to lead the Lady Panthers (1-2, 1-1-) to their first win.
London Tyo scored off an assist from Caydence Tyo to account for the Lady Jacks goal.
Canton 1, FA 0: At Malone, Sydnee Francis finished off a play set up by Allison Kiah 15 minutes into the game and the Lady Bears (2-0) made it hold up as the game-winner. Emily Wentworth stopped the four shots she faced in posting the shutout.
