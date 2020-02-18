The Colton-Pierrepont Central and Parishville-Hopkinton Central boys basketball teams finished on opposite sides of opening round upsets as the Section 10 Class D playoffs got underway Tuesday night.
Playing on the road as the ninth seed, the Colts came away with a 49-35 win on the road over eighth-seeded Tupper Lake while the seventh-seeded Panthers came up on the short side of a 70-67 overtime decision at home to 10th-seeded Hammond.
The other first round games played Tuesday night saw Edwards-Knox beat St. Regis Falls 81-62 and Heuvelton handle Morristown 80-46.
The Class D quarterfinal round games will be split between two sites on Saturday. At SUNY Canton, Hammond takes on Harrisville at 2:45 p.m. after Hermon-DeKalb goes up against E-K, which is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. The two evening matchups at SUNY Potsdam will have C-P facing undefeated top-seeded Chateaugay, which is entering sectionals as the top-ranked Class D team in New York State, starting at 8:30 p.m. after Heuvelton matches up against Lisbon at 6:45 p.m. The semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday at the Potsdam High School gym at 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. The Class D championship game is scheduled for Saturday, February 29, at SUNY Potsdam starting at 2:45 p.m.
C-P 49, Tupper Lake 35: At Tupper Lake, the Colts (4-17) ran out to an 18-7 lead through the first quarter and were able to keep the Lumberjacks (6-15) at bay for their second straight win.
Aiden Knight anchored the winning effort with 16 points and four rebounds. Harlee Besio (7 rebounds) and Tim Farns chipped in 12 points each followed by Mike Schwartfigure with six and Ted Farns with the other two,
Eli Kulzer led Tupper Lake with 12 points followed by Noah Varden with 10, Grant Grodin with eight, Jacob Stradley with three and Tyler LaPlante with two.
Hammond 70, P-H 67: At Parishville, the host Panthers (7-14) got off to a torrid start with a 30-11 first-quarter run and went into halftime leading 44-26 before struggling to find their offensive stride in the second half and overtime.
Peyton Snell struck for a game-high 23 points for P-H, including a short-range buzzer-beater at the end of regulation that sent the teams into overtime knotted at 59-59. Tanner Rosenbarker and Burt Chevier netted 14 points each followed by Harrison Snell with 23 and Lawson Snell with seven.
Nate Jewett paced the Red Devils (4-15) with 22 points before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter. Lukas McQueer scored eight of his 15 points in the four-minute overtime. Brandon LaRock also tossed through 15 points followed by Randy Durham with 13 while Logan Tate came off the bench to score the other five.
CLASS B OPENER
In the first round of the Class B playoffs, Salmon River turned back Potsdam 47-46 and will now travel to Ogdensburg on Thursday to take on top-seeded defending champion OFA in the semifinals.
The other Class B semi Thursday night has Gouverneur traveling to Canton. Both semis are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The Class B final is slated for Thursday, February 27, at Jerry Welsh Gymn starting at 7:45 p.m.
Salmon River 47, Potsdam 46: At Fort Covington, the host Shamrocks used a fourth-quarter rally to slip past the visiting Sandstoners as they erased a four-point deficit entering the final eight minutes of regulation play with a 12-2 run over the first six-plus minutes of the last quarter and moved in front 47-41 with 1:55 remaining in the Potsdam season. The Sandstoners, like they had done all game long, battled right up to the end and made things very interesting with a 5-0 spurt over the next 1:33. In the final two seconds, Potsdam still had a chance to regain the lead it once held, but failed to connect on its last-second heave and ended its season with a 1-20 record.
Logan Lebehn led Salmon River (7-14) with 13 points. Hawi Francis-Cook and Clayton Jones chipped in eight points apiece. PJ Ghostlaw and Cayden Sunday each finished with six. Kyran Skidders and Tyler Huto both tallied a three-pointer to round out the winning scoresheet.
Aiden Stickles produced a game-high 21 points in the losing cause. Noah Dominy netted 11 points followed by Kameron Murdock with seven, Will Roda with five and Ashton Herrick with two.
OTHER PLAYOFFS
The boys Class C tournament begins Thursday with semifinal round games pitting Norwood-Norfolk at top-seeded defending champion Madrid-Waddington and St. Lawrence Central hosting Brushton-Moira. Both games tip-off at 6 p.m. The Class C final is slated for Friday, February 28, at SUNY Potsdam starting at 7:45 p.m.
The boys Class A championship game between Massena and Franklin Academy is scheduled for Monday at SUNY Potsdam at 8:30 p.m. following the girls Class A final between the two schools which is slated to start at 6:45 p.m.
The girls tournaments start this evening with Potsdam hosting Salmon River in the Class B opener starting at 6 p.m. The winner travels to top-seeded Canton on Friday for the semifinals while OFA plays host to Gouverneur in a pair of 6 p.m. matchups. The Class B final is scheduled for Friday, February 28, at SUNY Potsdam starting at 6 p.m.
The Class D playoffs also begin tonight with Colton-Pierrepont hosting Lisbon, St. Regis Falls welcoming Tupper Lake and Hermon-DeKalb playing host to Morristown. The quarterfinals are scheduled for Sunday at SUNY Canton’s Roos House starting with the winner of Tupper Lake at St. Regis Falls facing Chateaugay at 1 p.m. followed by Heuvelton taking on the winner of Morristown at H-D starting at 2:45 p.m., Harrisville taking on defending champion Edwards-Knox at 6 p.m. and top-seeded Hammond facing the winner of Lisbon at C-P. The semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday, February 26, at the Potsdam High School gym starting at 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. The Class D final is set for Saturday, February 29, at SUNY Potsdam starting at 1 p.m.
The Class C tournament begins Friday with Norwood-Norfolk hosting St. Lawrence Central and top-seeded Madrid-Waddington welcoming Brushton-Moira in semifinal round matchups starting at 6 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for Friday, February 28, at SUNY Potsdam starting at 6 p.m.
All the sectional champions crowned over the next two weeks earn the chance to play for the Overall titles at SUNY Potsdam with the boys semifinals scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, and the girls semis on Wednesday, March 4. Games are scheduled to start at 6 p.m and 8:30 p.m. both nights with the All-NAC presentations taking place between tip-offs. The Overall championship games are set for Friday, March 6, with the girls final starting at 6 p.m. and the boys matchup scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.